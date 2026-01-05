Soha Ali Khan visits Eden Gardens, pays tribute to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on birth anniversary; Kareena Kapoor reacts

Actor Soha Ali Khan remembered her father, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, a former Indian cricket captain, on his 85th birth anniversary by visiting the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Soha visited the empty stadium and shared a video. Mansoor shared a special bond with the stadium. Soha Ali Khan shared a video on Instagram on her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's, birth anniversary.

Soha Ali Khan remembers dad Mansoor Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

In the edited video, Soha was seen walking around Eden Gardens as old clips from the famous 1974 Test match between India and the West Indies played in the background. The game remains one of India's most talked-about cricket victories. In the video, she was also seen sitting in the stands, smiling and looking around. She also stood in front of a portrait of her late father and admired it.

Soha takes a trip to Eden Gardens

Along with the video, Soha wrote a long emotional note in memory of her father. She captioned the post, "On your birthday, Abba, I wanted to stand where the game remembers you. Eden Gardens may be empty today, but it is never silent for you. A ground you loved to play on, and one where you captained India many times — perhaps most memorable being the December 1974 Test against the indomitable West Indies."

Soha pens a heartfelt note

She also wrote about an incident when her father got hurt. "A ball from Andy Roberts struck you on the face, fracturing your cheekbone. You retired bleeding and hurt, but returned to lead the side to an unbelievable victory by 85 runs. That Test at Eden went down as one of Indian cricket’s most iconic victories — a timeless example of grit and lion-hearted (or perhaps tiger-hearted) captaincy," she added.

"The stands still remember you, the cricketer. I remember my Abba. Both belong here. Happy birthday, Abba (red heart, cricket game and infinity symbol emojis). #mansooralikhanpataudi," concluded her post. Reacting to the post, Soha's sister-in-law and actor Kareena Kapoor posted red heart, star and rainbow emojis.

Saba too shares a post for dad

Soha's sister, Saba Ali Khan, also shared a bunch of photos on Instagram and penned a note for her father. She wrote, "To Abba… The hero of my universe. I miss you today. And every day. To the lives you've touched, To the captain of our home and that of the Indian cricket team... You donned many caps and excelled in each."

"Too many random pictures shared by some, taken by others....and to my tribute to you, as I do the Quran khwani and sadqa each year. Both in Bhopal and Pataudi, where you belong. @auqafeshahi #abba #mansuralikhan #pataudi #loveu #alwaysandforever," concluded her note.

About Soha

Soha, the daughter of Mansoor and actor Sharmila Tagore, married Kunal Kemmu on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017. Soha is best known for her roles in films such as Mumbai Meri Jaan, Tum Mile, Rang De Basanti, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, and Chhorii 2. She was also seen in web series such as Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Hush Hush.