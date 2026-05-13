Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are goofiest father-son duo in fun first shoot together. Watch BTS video

For years, the internet has pointed out just how similar actor Saif Ali Khan and his son Ibrahim Ali Khan look. From old photographs to paparazzi videos, fans have often joked that Ibrahim is Saif’s carbon copy. And now, the father-son duo has officially come together on screen for the very first time in a Linen campaign after being announced as brand ambassadors. Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan shoot for a campaign. (Instagram)

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Saif and Ibrahim cannot stop laughing in the BTS clip A fan club of Saif Ali Khan recently shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from the ad shoot, and fans cannot get enough of the duo’s goofy chemistry.

In the clip, Saif and Ibrahim are seen filming a sequence together when a piece of fabric accidentally falls over Ibrahim’s face. Saif immediately steps in to help his son fix it, and within seconds, both of them burst into laughter. The candid moment perfectly captures how much fun they seemed to have while shooting together.

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section with reactions about their resemblance, with many calling them “same-to-same” and “literal twins.”

The campaign marks the first-ever professional collaboration between Saif and Ibrahim, something fans had been waiting to see for a long time. The ad focuses on effortless style and timeless fashion.