Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are goofiest father-son duo in fun first shoot together. Watch BTS video
Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan collaborate for the first time in a campaign, showcasing their striking resemblance and playful chemistry.
Saif on nepotism
Both Ibrahim and his sister, Sara Ali Khan, have faced nepotism jibes since they enteres the industry. In a recent chat with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Saif spoke about nepotism and said, “I, of course, will support all my children, but there’s also a limit to how… I tell Ibrahim also… I mean, I don’t know if I should stand next to you and hold your hand at this time because you have already got so much because of who you are. So you need to do this on your own.”
Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming release
On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Kartavya, which is set to premiere on Netflix on May 15. The film stars Rasika Dugal, Manish Chaudhari, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Saurabh Dwivedi. The film is helmed by Pulkit.
Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan made his debut with the Netflix movie Nadaaniyan, alongside Khushi Kapoor, last year. He was also seen in Sarzameen, which starred Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
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