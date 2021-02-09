Salaar: First schedule of Prabhas’ film wrapped up, see pic from sets

Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda has revealed that the first schedule of Prabhas starrer Salaar has been wrapped up. He took to Twitter to share a picture from the final shot of the first schedule which was completed in Hyderabad.

The picture features some crew members climbing atop a ladder to set up a shot. Bhuvan Gowda wrote: “Climbing a mountain. #SALAAR end of 1st schedule (sic)."

Salaar marks the maiden collaboration of director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. Shruti Haasan has been signed as the leading lady.

The project was officially announced last December with a poster. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar. The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up the upcoming Telugu period romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, stars Prabhas as a palm reader and Pooja Hegde as a music teacher.

Radhe Shyam, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja.

Prabhas has also begun work on upcoming magnum opus Adipurush with director Om Raut. This project also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to be playing the leading lady in this project.

In the second half of the year, Prabhas will commence work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with this project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films. Amitabh Bachchan has also been signed for a crucial role.