IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Prabhas’ upcoming magnum opus Salaar to be launched on Friday
Prabhas will star in Prashanth Neel's next.
Prabhas will star in Prashanth Neel's next.
tv

Prabhas’ upcoming magnum opus Salaar to be launched on Friday

Prabhas' next film with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel called Salaar will be launched on Friday, the makers said via a statement.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:20 PM IST

Actor Prabhas’ upcoming multilingual magnum opus Salaar, which will be directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, will be officially launched on Friday with a puja ceremony. The announcement was made via a statement.

The launch ceremony will take place in Hyderabad, as per the statement. The project was officially announced last December with a poster. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar.

“An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN. CALLED ONE MAN. THE MOST VIOLENT! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to darling #Prabhas sir (sic),” Prashanth wrote when the project was announced. Actor Yash and filmmaker SS Rajamouli will attend as chief guests.


Salaar, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani.

The project is expected to go on the floors after Prashanth wraps up KGF: Chapter 2, which stars Yash in the lead.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up the upcoming Telugu period romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, stars Prabhas as a palm reader and Pooja Hegde as a music teacher.

Radhe Shyam, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja.

The project went on the floors last January. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

Also read: Take a peek inside Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's luxury gift hamper, sent to paparazzi requesting privacy for baby

Prabhas hopes to wrap up this project by December and commence work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin from early next year. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin’s project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

Prabhas has magnum opus Adipurush with director Om Raut in the pipeline. This project also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

Follow @htshowbiz for more


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.
Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.
entertainment

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde resume shooting for Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON DEC 16, 2020 05:14 PM IST
The team of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam has resumed shooting in Hyderabad. Pooja took to Instagram to share a boomerang video from the sets.
READ FULL STORY
Prabhas will play the titular role in Salaar.
Prabhas will play the titular role in Salaar.
entertainment

Salaar poster: Prabhas teams up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for his next

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 02, 2020 02:37 PM IST
Prashanth has shared Prabhas’s first look from their upcoming film, Salaar. The actor will play the titular role in the film which will mark their maiden collaboration.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 100: Rubina cries after a fight with Eijaz

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:05 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 100: Rubina wanted to ration food and Eijaz Khan objected to the 'order' saying people can decide for themselves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan on vacation in the Maldives.
Hina Khan on vacation in the Maldives.
tv

Hina Khan says quitting her TV show was like being 'born again'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • Actor Hina Khan has said that quitting her television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was like being 'born again'. She said that now, she is treated just like any other celebrity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla confronts Eijaz Khan.
Abhinav Shukla confronts Eijaz Khan.
tv

Abhinav Shukla confronts Eijaz Khan, warns 'don't come close to my wife'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla intervened in a fight between his wife, Rubina Dilaik, and Eijaz Khan. Watch the heated exchange here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rannvijay Singha’s family has served in the Army for five generations.
Actor Rannvijay Singha’s family has served in the Army for five generations.
tv

Rannvijay Singha: When was living in Army bubble, it was the most secular place

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Actor Rannvijay Singha recalls growing up in an Army environment, and why it was the most ‘secular’ place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu now works in Gujarati films.
Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu now works in Gujarati films.
tv

Bhavya Gandhi refutes report he left Taarak Mehta after unprofessional conduct

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Bhavya Gandhi, better known as Tapu of Tapu Sena from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has spoken about the reason why he quit the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas will star in Prashanth Neel's next.
Prabhas will star in Prashanth Neel's next.
tv

Prabhas’ upcoming magnum opus Salaar to be launched on Friday

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Prabhas' next film with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel called Salaar will be launched on Friday, the makers said via a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo play the four leads in Four More Shots Please.
Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo play the four leads in Four More Shots Please.
tv

Kirti Kulhari poses with Four More Shots Please pals, season 3 shoot to begin

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo reunited recently to begin work on the upcoming third season of their hit show, Four More Shots Please.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajesh Kumar played the lead role in Excuse Me Madam.(Instagram)
Rajesh Kumar played the lead role in Excuse Me Madam.(Instagram)
tv

Rajesh Kumar on Excuse Me Madam going off air: 'It was a setback for everyone'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Rajesh Kumar, of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame, was seen in the lead role in Excuse Me Madam that was pulled down recently, months after going on air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin with Bharti Singh at dinner in Mumbai.
Jasmin Bhasin with Bharti Singh at dinner in Mumbai.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin parties with Bharti Singh post Bigg Boss 14 eviction. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Jasmin Singh was spotted hanging out with some industry friends after her eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house. She met with Bharti Singh and others and even showed off her new hair colour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma with his mother and daughter Anayra.
Kapil Sharma with his mother and daughter Anayra.
tv

Kapil Sharma shares cute pic of daughter Anayra to wish his mom on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Kapil Sharma shared pictures on his mother's birthday celebrations. Also featuring in one of them was his daughter Anayra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant calls Vikas Gupta, her "bhai" on the show,(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant calls Vikas Gupta, her "bhai" on the show,(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi, Arshi cry as Bigg Boss asks them to pack Vikas's luggage

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: While Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla will convince Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant to ditch their own teams, Vikas Gupta will exit the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant cries after a fight with Eijaz Khan.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant cries after a fight with Eijaz Khan.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 99: Rakhi Sawant cries after a fight with Eijaz

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 99: Rakhi Sawant and Eijaz Khan have been fighting ever since she became the captain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai poses for an Instagram picture.
Rashami Desai poses for an Instagram picture.
tv

Makar Sankranti special: TV celebs look forward to a low-key festival this year

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Gorging on til ladoos and gud chikkis while celebrating the festival in a low-key manner at home is what these celebs plan for Makar Sankranti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra and Jaya Prada starred together in several films in the 1980s and 90s.
Dharmendra and Jaya Prada starred together in several films in the 1980s and 90s.
tv

Jaya Prada says Dharmendra was the biggest flirt back in the day, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:54 PM IST
On The Kapil Sharma Show, Jaya Prada revealed that Dharmendra used to be a flirt, back in the day. Watch a promo of the upcoming episode here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shashank Vyas will make his debut in Bollywood with Prem Soni’s Laila Manju.
Actor Shashank Vyas will make his debut in Bollywood with Prem Soni’s Laila Manju.
tv

Shashank Vyas on diversifying: Was getting comfortable doing TV, wasn’t growing

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:34 PM IST
After a successful career on television, Shashank Vyas now wants to focus on doing films and web shows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP