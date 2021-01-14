Prabhas’ upcoming magnum opus Salaar to be launched on Friday

Actor Prabhas’ upcoming multilingual magnum opus Salaar, which will be directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, will be officially launched on Friday with a puja ceremony. The announcement was made via a statement.

The launch ceremony will take place in Hyderabad, as per the statement. The project was officially announced last December with a poster. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar.

“An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN. CALLED ONE MAN. THE MOST VIOLENT! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to darling #Prabhas sir (sic),” Prashanth wrote when the project was announced. Actor Yash and filmmaker SS Rajamouli will attend as chief guests.

Salaar, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani.

The project is expected to go on the floors after Prashanth wraps up KGF: Chapter 2, which stars Yash in the lead.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up the upcoming Telugu period romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, stars Prabhas as a palm reader and Pooja Hegde as a music teacher.

Radhe Shyam, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja.

The project went on the floors last January. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

Prabhas hopes to wrap up this project by December and commence work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin from early next year. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin’s project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

Prabhas has magnum opus Adipurush with director Om Raut in the pipeline. This project also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

