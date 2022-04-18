Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal song Two Two Two teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu grooves with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara
entertainment

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal song Two Two Two teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu grooves with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal song Two Two Two features Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara grooving together on the dance floor.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from Two Two Two teaser. 
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 01:47 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday took to Instagram to share the promo video of Two Two Two song from her upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. She called it a mad number. The song indicates that it will pit Samantha against Nayanthara in a love triangle with Vijay Sethupathi. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has 2 Chay-related tattoo, wishes she never got any

The film is a love triangle comedy about a guy stuck between two women in love. In the film directed by Vignesh Shivn, Vijay and Samantha play characters named Rambo and Khatija, respectively. Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani. The film’s teaser was released on the eve of Valentine’s Day this year. Going by the teaser, it looks like Vijay Sethupathi plays a character that convinces both Nayanthara and Samantha to settle down in a three-way relationship.

On wrapping up the project, Samantha wrote: “And it’s a wrap. #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal. Can’t wait for you to laugh till your tummies hurt and then just a little bit more (sic).”

The film will hit the screens worldwide on April 28. It marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha as a pair. Even though both of them were part of the critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, they didn’t have scenes together.

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. It marks the reunion of Vignesh, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara after their previous outing Naanum Rowdydhaan.

On Sunday, Vignesh Shivn took to Instagram to share a picture with his live-in partner Nayanthara. He wrote: “A little time to breathe in between all the chaos towards the final process ! Movie gearing up for censor ! Praying for the best of things to happen (sic).”

 

Topics
samantha ruth prabhu vijay sethupathi nayanthara
