Rights of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films Jawan and Dunki sold at 480 crore: Report

2023 is being billed as the year of Shah Rukh Khan. He kicked off 2023 with a record-breaking success in the spy thriller Pathaan, his first film in over four years. Now, fans are eager for the release of two more films of the actor - Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer will be unveiled during theatrical release of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One)

₹ 480 crore is riding on the rights of Shah Rukh Khan's films Jawan and Dunki(AFP)

Fans were already psyched by the recent update that the trailer of Jawan will be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise's spy thriller Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, that's releasing in Indian cinemas on July 12. Now, they've yet another reason to celebrate.

Jawan and Dunki rights at whopping price

A report doing the rounds states that both of Shah Rukh's upcoming films, Jawan and Dunki, are being sold at a whopping price of ₹480 crore. According to the report, “The rights of Jawan, digital, satellite and music, have been sold for about ₹250 crore. The rights of Dunki have been sold for about ₹230 crore, which individually, to this date, stands as the highest for any film.”

Success of Pathaan

Pathaan, which starred Shah Rukh in his first lead role since Aanand L Rai's 2018 debacle Zero, broke several records in film trade. Its rights were sold at about ₹100 crore. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video. Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia in key roles, and Salman Khan in a cameo, Sidharth Anand's film earned around ₹543.05 crore in its Hindi version domestically. Pathaan also released in Tamil and Telugu.

About Jawan

Jawan is an action thriller directed by Atlee Kumar. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani among others in key roles, and Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay in cameos. The film will reportedly feature Shah Rukh in a double role. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam and Kannada on September 7.

About Dunki

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, marking his maiden collaboration with Shah Rukh. The film also stars Taapse Pannu and is co-written by Rajkumar, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. It is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year.

