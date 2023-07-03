Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer will be unveiled during theatrical release of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Jawan is an action thriller directed by Atlee Kumar that stars Shah Rukh, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi among others. It is co-produced by Shah Rukh's banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Trailer attached to Mission: Impossible 7

As per a press note issued by the makers of Jawan, it's been confirmed that the trailer for Shah Rukh's much-anticipated film will be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise's action thriller Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, that is slated to release in Indian theatres on Wednesday, July 12. The IMAX screens would also exhibit the trailer of Jawan.

Initial postponement

Shah Rukh's fans were initially disappointed when the star announced the postponement of Jawan from its original release date of June 2. While the new release date is September 7, the trailer unveiling on July 12 will give the film a good two-month buildup up to its release on the occasion of Janmashtami.

About Jawan

The film will see Shah Rukh in a dual role. The actor has played a double role previously in films like Mahesh Bhatt's Duplicate (1998), Amol Palekar's Paheli (2005), Farhan Akhtar's Don (2006) and Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om (2007). Jawan also stars Nayanthara in a role opposite Shah Rukh. The two were recently seen shooting for a romantic song reportedly sung by Arijit Singh and choreographed by Farah Khan.

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role, as he'll be seen locking horns with Shah Rukh. The ensemble cast includes Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra, and cameos by Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt.

Jawan will also be dubbed in Telugu and Tamil, aiming to cash in on the huge Tamil market of Atlee, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

