Shakira screams as rat creeps up near her head during music video shoot: Watch

Shakira revealed on Wednesday, July 26, that she had a close encounter with a rat while filming the music video for hernew song ‘Copa Vacía.’ The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ star, 46, posted a video on her Instagram account, where she is seen lying in a pile of trash dressed as a mermaid. Her hair is pink.

The camera cuts to the rat scampering over to Shakira, near her head. She lets out a scream and sits up. Her hair extensions are left behind. “Cosas que le pasan hasta a las sirenas,” the video is captioned. It translates to, “Things that happen even to mermaids.”

‘The fish tank broke’

The music video narrates the story of a mermaid who is removed from her ocean and then placed in a tank on display. The video also features Colombian singer Manuel Turizo.

Shakira previously recalled how she struggled to get out of the tank. Production staff had to eventually rescue her. “The fish tank broke, the set began to flood and they had to take me out of there,” Shakira told Hola! “I couldn’t go out because I had a mermaid tail, and I couldn’t climb out.”

‘Every man for himself’

The songstress said she was ultimately removed by a crane.“Every man for himself,” Shakira said. “Good thing it was just an anecdote, and I’m here to tell it.”

Shakira recalled that 23-year-old Manuel warned her that the tank would break. “He had told me that the fish tank would break,” said Shakira. “I thought it was impossible, believing we had impeccable safety standards. But, to my surprise, his prediction came true.”

Many fans commented on the video of the rat, with one user joking, “Pique trying come back”. “Pique showing up,” one user said, while another wrote, “Dmnnn girl you are too good for Piqué !!!!!!” The fans were referring to Shakira’s exGerard Piqué.

