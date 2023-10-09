Sophie Turner shares 1st post since split announcement with Joe Jonas, it has a connection with Taylor Swift

Sophie Turner recently shared her first Instagram Story about being ‘fearless’ after sharing the statement announcing her divorce with Joe Jonas last month. She however, deleted the post after some time. On Sunday, she shared a picture of her hand showing off her ‘fearless’ friendship bracelet. Interestingly, this is the title of her singer friend Taylor Swift's music album. Also read: Priyanka Chopra caught in the middle of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce mess: Report

Sophie Turner shared a picture of her wrist on Sunday but deleted it later.

In the now deleted picture, Sophie wore a wrist band made of white square beads with the letters ‘FEARLESS’ written on them. She seemed to have clicked the picture on the go.

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift's connection

Sophie, along with her daughters, has been spending a lot of time at Taylor's New York home and has also been spotted with her on a couple of fun outings. According to Page Six, Taylor Swift was last seen watching the Chiefs take on the New York Jets on October 1 at MetLife Stadium, along with Sophie Turner and others.

Sophie and Taylor were also seen dining along with few of their other friends at Barrière Fouquet Hotel in New York last month. The two were also spotted walking arm in arm during a night out in the city.

Taylor and Joe Jonas had dated in 2008. Their breakup was followed by Taylor releasing the Fearless album. Her fans think the songs were actually inspired by Joe and Taylor's relationship.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' child custody dispute

After an ugly exchange of words via their publicists, the couple have now resorted to using mediation to settle their dispute over child custody. According to a report on People, Sophie's Turner's lawyer Stephen Cullen claimed in court that Joe Jonas is asking for joint custody, saying that “what he was looking for is a 50-50.”

According to the portal, the mediation comes after Sophie sued Joe for wrongful retention, alleging that he was withholding their daughters' passports and not allowing them to return to England. Joe issued a statement refuting her claims and claiming that the two had agreed to collaborate on a co-parenting plan.

