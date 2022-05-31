Suriya visits house of fan who died in accident, promises to help his wife with job and daughter's educational expenses

Suriya enjoys a massive fan following across Tamil Nadu and the actor himself goes out of his way to connect with his fans. Recently, he learnt about the death of his ardent fan Jagadish, and paid a visit to his house to pay his respects. Suriya also promised to help the family by taking care of their needs. Also Read| Kamal Haasan says Suriya’s ‘incredible’ cameo in Vikram will take the story ‘probably into part 3’

Jagadish, who passed away in a road accident, was the secretary of Suriya’s fan club in Namakkal. Upon learning about Jagadish’s unfortunate death, Suriya visited his family and assured help with their finances. As per reports, Suriya promised to get a job for Jagadish’s wife and take care of his daughter’s education expenses.

The news of Suriya’s visit along with a picture was shared by one of Suriya’s fan pages on Twitter, which showed the actor standing in front of his fan's portrait.

Suriya visits deceased fan's house.

Suriya, who was last seen in Tamil rural action-drama Etharkkum Thunindhavan, is currently busy shooting for a yet-untitled project with filmmaker Bala. The project marks their reunion after two decades. They had last worked together in the 2003 Tamil film Pithamagan.

Suriya recently ventured into Bollywood as well as a producer as his production company 2D Entertainment is associated with the Hindi remake of his own film Soorarai Pottru, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, was originally planned for a theatrical release. However, the film eventually opted for direct-OTT release due to the pandemic.

The film marked Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director--Sudha Kongara Prasad. It also starred Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles. The Hindi remake will star Radhika Madan opposite Akshay.

Meanwhile, Suriya will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's Vikram, in which he plays a cameo. Vikram will release in theatres on June 3.

