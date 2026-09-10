Taapsee Pannu on being called ‘dusri Jaya Bachchan’: ‘A woman with clear boundaries is intimidating’

Taapsee Pannu has had several confrontations with the paparazzi in the past. The actor has always maintained strong boundaries with photographers and has often been seen getting into arguments with them. This has led many to compare her with Jaya Bachchan, who has also been vocal about photographers invading her privacy. In a recent interaction, Taapsee reacted to the comparison.

‘Being compared to Jaya Bachchan is a compliment’

Taapsee Pannu spoke about comparisons with Jaya Bachchan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reacting to being called ‘dusri Jaya Bachchan’ and ‘Jaya Bachchan lite’, Taapsee told News18, “I think that’s a compliment. I only look at the brighter side. She’s a very good actor and a very solid woman. People are being too kind by comparing me to her.”

‘My boundaries are very clear’

Defending her stance against the paparazzi, Taapsee said, “To be honest, I really don’t care. I know that I haven’t ever raised my voice at anybody. That’s not what I do. I don’t abuse anybody. My boundaries are very clear. And a woman with very clear boundaries is very intimidating. My sense of right and wrong is very clear in front of them and they don’t like that. I’m supposed to be a little more submissive and extra polite. I, in fact, am shouted at by them. I don’t like that."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Taapsee shared that she isn't used to people shouting at her, which is why she gets upset when paparazzi shout her name. She also said that while photographers claim she gets angry at them, she actually shuts down when she is genuinely angry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taapsee shared that she isn't used to people shouting at her, which is why she gets upset when paparazzi shout her name. She also said that while photographers claim she gets angry at them, she actually shuts down when she is genuinely angry. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The actor further suggested that the labels given to her are partly meant to generate clicks and help paparazzi run their social media pages. She said she is ultimately helping them get views.

Tara Sutaria shoves photographer

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taapsee isn't the only Bollywood celebrity to have had bitter experiences with paparazzi. Recently, Tara Sutaria shoved a photographer’s camera after he appeared to get too close to her. The actor received support on social media for her reaction.

One Reddit user questioned the way the photographer called out to Tara and wrote, “Look at them calling Tara as if they are calling their wife.” Another comment read, “She should have just pushed them stronger. How dare they call her? They sound like Taraaa, Taraahhh. Such clowns.”

Jaya Bachchan’s take on paparazzi

Last year, Jaya was asked about her relationship with paparazzi at the We The Women event. Addressing the issue, she said, “It is strange. I am the product of the media, but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing the people of this country? You call them media? I come from media! My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She added, “Magar ye jo baahar drain pipe pant, gande-gande kapde pehen ke haath me mobile leke (These men outside wearing these slim pants and dirty clothes with mobiles in their hands)… they think that just because they have a mobile they can take your picture, and say what they want? And the kind of comments they pass? What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aatey he? Kis tarah ke education he? Kya background he (From where are these people coming? What is their education? What is their background)? Will they represent us? Just because they can go through social media?”