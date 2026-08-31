Arshad Warsi reveals Jaya Bachchan warned wife Maria about marrying an actor: ‘We hang out with good-looking people'

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi recently recalled an advice his wife, Maria Goretti, received from Jaya Bachchan before she got married to him. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor remembered how Jaya warned Maria about the challenges of marrying an actor. Arshad Warsi recalls Jaya Bachchan's advice.

'Most difficult things to do in life is to marry an actor' A legendary actor in her own right, Jaya Bachchan has been married to the country's megastar Amitabh Bachchan for more than five decades. This is why she understands the sacrifices and challenges that come with sharing a life with an actor. Speaking to Filmigyan, Arshad shared that Jaya spoke to Maria from her own experience.

He said, “Jaya is a very intelligent woman. She told me, she says, ‘It is one of the most difficult things to do in life, is to marry an actor.’ I wouldn’t say actor ki fitrat hai, but unfortunately, you’re always put in situations where you are hanging with very interesting people, very good-looking people."

He added, "Jaya ji actually said, when Maria and I were getting married, that one of the most difficult things to do in life is to marry an actor. She told us, ‘Are you ready for it?’ That’s the reason why, because your job makes you do things that are not normal for a normal couple. So then you have to cross that barrier and still be with that person. So your love has to be beyond normal people’s love and attention."

Jaya's marriage to Amitabh Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan met on the sets of the film Guddi in 1971. However, they grew closer while filming Ek Nazar in 1972. After the success of Zanjeer in 1973, they tied the knot in the same year. The couple went on to welcome two children, daughter Shweta Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. They have three grandchildren — Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.

In a 2025 interview with Mojo Story, Jaya shared her views on marriage. She said, “I have not asked him. He might say that ‘biggest mistake of my life’, but I don’t want to hear that. Do you have to dig into old wounds? I have been married for the last 52 years to the same man. Isse jada pyaar main nahin kar sakti hoon. (I can't love more than that). It will sound outdated for me to say that you shouldn’t get married… It was love at first sight.”