5 controversies ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay faced on his way to becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay

What's a success story without a hero struggling to find his place in society? Isn't that what countless Kollywood movies have taught us? 51-year-old Vijay had a thriving career in cinema and was even fondly, and perhaps fittingly, called ‘Thalapathy’ (leader/commander) for years before he announced his political entry. And yet, as he said numerous times during his campaign, he left behind a world of luxury; it was not without hurdles. Five controversies that he faced on his way to becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The Karur stampede that left 41 dead

Tamil star and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.(PTI)

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It was all hunky dory for Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), till a fateful day on September 27, 2025. A stampede during one of his rallies in Karur left 41 dead and around 100 people injured. Vijay faced criticism for not issuing a statement immediately and for returning to Chennai. He broke his silence on September 30 when he said in a video that he was “writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express.” On October 27, he met the families of the victims in Mamallapuram.

Divorce petition by Sangeeta Sornalingam

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{{^usCountry}} On February 27, news broke that Vijay’s wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce. ANI reported: “Actor & TVK chief Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, has filed a petition for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court. In her petition, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship (with an actress) and has sought divorce on those grounds.” The petition claimed that in 2021, Sangeetha found that Vijay “was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress.” She also claimed that he assured her that the relationship would end. Alleged relationship with Trisha Krishnan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On February 27, news broke that Vijay’s wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce. ANI reported: “Actor & TVK chief Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, has filed a petition for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court. In her petition, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship (with an actress) and has sought divorce on those grounds.” The petition claimed that in 2021, Sangeetha found that Vijay “was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress.” She also claimed that he assured her that the relationship would end. Alleged relationship with Trisha Krishnan {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On March 5, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son. They went to the event at The Leela Palace, Chennai, together and wore matching cream-and-gold outfits. The stars worked together in Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), Kuruvi (2008), and Leo (2023), but for a long time, fans had speculated that they were more than friends. On March 7, he spoke about speculation around his personal life and said, “I’ll take care of the problems. Don’t get hurt. Nothing to worry about.” Trisha attended his swearing-in ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On March 5, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son. They went to the event at The Leela Palace, Chennai, together and wore matching cream-and-gold outfits. The stars worked together in Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), Kuruvi (2008), and Leo (2023), but for a long time, fans had speculated that they were more than friends. On March 7, he spoke about speculation around his personal life and said, “I’ll take care of the problems. Don’t get hurt. Nothing to worry about.” Trisha attended his swearing-in ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Trisha Krishnan greets Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay's mother Shoba Chandrasekhar during the TVK chief's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. (PTI)

Jana Nayagan delay and leak

Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to be released in theatres on January 9. On January 5, production house KVN Productions filed a petition in the Madras High Court regarding the delay in the CBFC certification. On January 12, they moved the Supreme Court but were sent back to the HC. However, they got no relief. On April 9, days before the TN elections, the unreleased film was leaked online in HD. Nine arrests were made following the Cyber Crime Wing's investigation. A freelance editor working on a different film is allegedly the main accused. The film is yet to be certified.

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Political stand-off to secure a majority

Elections were held in TN on April 23, and the results were announced on May 4. Even as TVK won 108 of the 234 seats, it did not reach the magic 118 number. Till May 9, despite forming a post-election alliance with Congress and securing five more seats, Vijay met the TN governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at least four times before he could show a majority with the help of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)). Vijay was only sworn in as CM on May 10.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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