800 trailer: Sachin Tendulkar unveils biopic on Muttiah Muralitharan. Watch

Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan is all excited as his biopic film titled 800 official trailer was launched on Tuesday. Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya unveiled the official trailer in Mumbai. (Also read: Jaane Jaan trailer: ‘Seedhi saadi’ Kareena Kapoor is hiding a secret from police and padosis. Watch)

Madhurr Mittal plays Muttiah Muralitharan in 800.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am very proud because they came (Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya) and launched it for me. And also I feel that this project has been going on for last 5 years and now it has come to real. Hopefully people enjoy this movie,” Muralitharan told ANI.

Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhurr Mittal will be seen portraying the role of the legendary Sri Lankan spinner in his biopic. Written and directed by MS Sripathy, the film will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the video and wrote, “SACHIN TENDULKAR UNVEILS TRAILER OF MUTHIAH MURALIDARAN BIOPIC ‘800’... 6 OCT RELEASE… #SachinTendulkar unveiled the trailer of the #MuthiahMuralidaran biopic, titled 800 [#800TheMovie]… #SanathJayasuriya was also present at the event. #MadhurrMittal - who won acclaim for his performance in the #Oscar-winning film #SlumdogMillionaire - enacts the part of #Muralidaran in the biopic. Written-directed by #MSSripathy and produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari, the film will release on 6 Oct 2023 in #Tamil, #Hindi and #Telugu.”

The trailer showcased the film's focus on the unknown story of Muttiah Muralitharan. It starts with flashbacks of events in Sri Lanka during the 1970s, when minority Tamils were targeted, illustrating the difficulties the community suffered at the time. We also get to see a young man wearing a white cricket jersey kneeling down before armed army personnel and a voiceover was heard saying “For someone who hails from a group of migrant labourers, getting recognised as a citizen itself is very tough.” And ends by calling himself proudly a “cricketer”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The biopic is set to release on October 6.

Member of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, Muralitharan is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the sport and is the only bowler to take 800 Test wickets and 530 ODI wickets. He is also the highest wicket-taker in both Test and ODI formats and averages over six wickets per Test match.

Notably, Muralitharan had dismissed Tendulkar a total of 13 times in his career.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10