Abhishek Bachchan reacts to Aishwarya Rai's look from Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 with only love

Aishwarya Rai makes her return to the big screen as Queen Nandini in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. Her first look poster as the ruler of Pazhuvoor in the period drama was unveiled on Wednesday. Many fans reacted to Aishwarya’s regal look, and called her the ‘epitome of beauty’. Actor Abhishek Bachchan too joined the fans in excitement as he shared Aishwarya’s Ponniyin Selvan look on Instagram. Read more: Aishwarya Rai’s poster from Ponniyin Selvan leaves fans speechless

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing her look from Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 on Instagram, Aishwarya wrote, "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada." She looked stunning in a saree outfit worn with heavy jewellery.

The actor, who will be seen in a film after four years, received a warm welcome from fans, as soon as the poster was unveiled. One Instagram user commented on her post, “Intoxicating beauty; we are eagerly waiting for Nandini.” Another person wrote, “Our queen is back.” Many fans called Aishwarya ‘beautiful’ and ‘stunning’.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram Stories to reshare his wife look from Ponniyin Selvan Part-1. Alongside Aishwarya’s post, Abhishek dropped a heart emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya Rai plays Queen Nandini in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.

Earlier on Monday, the makers of the eagerly-awaited historical released the first look of actor Vikram as Aditya Karikalan in the film. Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions, who is producing the film along with Mani Ratnan’s Madras Talkies, wrote: "Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 30 in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is based on the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by writer Kalki. Mani Ratnam has called the film his ‘dream project’. Apart from Vikram and Aishwarya, the cast also includes Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi, among others.

Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan with actors Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON