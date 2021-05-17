Rajinikanth donates 50 lakh towards Tamil Nadu CM's Covid-19 relief fund

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and handed over a cheque for ₹50 lakh for the TN CM Public Relief Fund for Covid-19 relief. Rajinikanth follows actors such as Suriya, Ajith and Sivakarthikeyan who recently donated to the same cause.

The veteran star’s publicist took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote: “Superstar @rajinikanth met Honourable Chief Minister @mkstalin today & donated ₹50 lakhs to #TNCMPublicRelieffund (sic).”

Last week, Suriya along with his father and brother, met the CM and handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore for coronavirus-related relief work. Recently, CM Stalin requested Stalin public and private organisations to donate generously to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth returned home after wrapping up month-long shooting schedule for his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe. He boarded a private jet to reach Chennai after completing his portion in the film, which has been directed by Siva.

In December 2020, the shoot of Annaatthe came to a standstill after eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus in Hyderabad. A day later, Rajinikanth was hospitalized in Hyderabad after his blood pressure fluctuated drastically. The shoot was immediately halted and Rajinikanth returned to Chennai the next day.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, Rajinikanth was advised a week of bed rest with not much physical activity.

After four months, Rajinikanth finally returned to a film set in April 2021. Annaatthe, which is gearing up for this Diwali release, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in key roles.