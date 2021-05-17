Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Rajinikanth donates 50 lakh towards Tamil Nadu CM's Covid-19 relief fund
tamil cinema

Rajinikanth donates 50 lakh towards Tamil Nadu CM's Covid-19 relief fund

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and handed over a cheque for ₹50 lakh for the TN CM Public Relief Fund for Covid-19 relief.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Rajinikanth poses in a file photo.

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and handed over a cheque for 50 lakh for the TN CM Public Relief Fund for Covid-19 relief. Rajinikanth follows actors such as Suriya, Ajith and Sivakarthikeyan who recently donated to the same cause.

The veteran star’s publicist took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote: “Superstar @rajinikanth met Honourable Chief Minister @mkstalin today & donated 50 lakhs to #TNCMPublicRelieffund (sic).”

Last week, Suriya along with his father and brother, met the CM and handed over a cheque of 1 crore for coronavirus-related relief work. Recently, CM Stalin requested Stalin public and private organisations to donate generously to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth returned home after wrapping up month-long shooting schedule for his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe. He boarded a private jet to reach Chennai after completing his portion in the film, which has been directed by Siva.

In December 2020, the shoot of Annaatthe came to a standstill after eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus in Hyderabad. A day later, Rajinikanth was hospitalized in Hyderabad after his blood pressure fluctuated drastically. The shoot was immediately halted and Rajinikanth returned to Chennai the next day.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, Rajinikanth was advised a week of bed rest with not much physical activity.

After four months, Rajinikanth finally returned to a film set in April 2021. Annaatthe, which is gearing up for this Diwali release, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in key roles.

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and handed over a cheque for 50 lakh for the TN CM Public Relief Fund for Covid-19 relief. Rajinikanth follows actors such as Suriya, Ajith and Sivakarthikeyan who recently donated to the same cause.

The veteran star’s publicist took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote: “Superstar @rajinikanth met Honourable Chief Minister @mkstalin today & donated 50 lakhs to #TNCMPublicRelieffund (sic).”

Last week, Suriya along with his father and brother, met the CM and handed over a cheque of 1 crore for coronavirus-related relief work. Recently, CM Stalin requested Stalin public and private organisations to donate generously to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth returned home after wrapping up month-long shooting schedule for his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe. He boarded a private jet to reach Chennai after completing his portion in the film, which has been directed by Siva.

In December 2020, the shoot of Annaatthe came to a standstill after eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus in Hyderabad. A day later, Rajinikanth was hospitalized in Hyderabad after his blood pressure fluctuated drastically. The shoot was immediately halted and Rajinikanth returned to Chennai the next day.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, Rajinikanth was advised a week of bed rest with not much physical activity.

After four months, Rajinikanth finally returned to a film set in April 2021. Annaatthe, which is gearing up for this Diwali release, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in key roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajinikanth mk stalin

Related Stories

tamil cinema

Rajinikanth gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, daughter Soundarya shares pic

PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 05:13 PM IST
tamil cinema

Annaatthe: Rajinikanth returns home after month-long schedule, wife welcomes him with aarti. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:41 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video

‘Papa Ki Pari’: Yashraj Mukhate shares new track inspired by comedian Zakir Khan
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP