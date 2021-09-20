Actor Vijay files civil lawsuit against his parents, nine others

Tamil actor Vijay has filed a civil lawsuit against 11 people, including his own parents. Vijay is the son of filmmaker SA Chandrasekar and Shobha.

As per the lawsuit, which was filed in a city court, Vijay has said that no one is allowed to use his name to organise public meetings and gatherings. Vijay filed a civil lawsuit against his own parents because his father recently revealed that his son is interested in politics. He then went ahead and even registered a party in Vijay’s name.

Chandrasekhar made his wife Shobha as the treasurer of the party while his relative Padmanabhan was named the party President. In a statement, Vijay clarified that he did not grant permission to start any party and filed a lawsuit against 11 people to restrain them from using his name.

The case will be heard on September 27.

On the career-front, Vijay recently completed shoot for upcoming Tamil thriller Beast. Pooja Hegde returned to Tamil cinema after a long gap with the project.

Vijay plays a special agent in the movie, which will hit the screens next year during the Pongal festival.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay turns 47: Luxury cars to hefty pay package, a look at Tamil actor’s wealth

Director Nelson rose to fame with his Tamil crime comedy Kolamavu Kokila, which featured Nayanthara in the role of a local drug peddler. He currently awaits the release of Tamil action comedy Doctor, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Tamil action-drama Master, in which he played a college professor with a drinking problems. The film, which grossed over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office, saw him join hands with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON