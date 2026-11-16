After Dhanush calls Mammootty ‘rude’, Malayalam actor jokes his OM co-star ‘can't sleep without seeing him’ at Kochi event

Rajkumar Periasamy’s film OM will hit screens this week, and the team is busy promoting the film at various events. At a recent event in Kochi, Mammootty indirectly addressed Dhanush, calling him ‘rude’ and pulled his co-star’s leg. He even joked that Dhanush couldn’t sleep without seeing him, after initially keeping his distance.

Dhanush and Mammootty will share the screen in Rajkumar Periasamy's OM.

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(Also Read: Dhanush thought OM co-star Mammootty was ‘rude’ when he first met him 13 years ago, understood his sense of humour much later)

Mammootty pulls Dhanush’s leg

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At the Kochi event to promote OM, Mammootty spoke about Dhanush and said, “Initially, Dhanush used to get tense whenever he saw me. Not even tense; he would keep his distance, actually. But would I leave him?” The actor also jokingly added as fans cheered, “We can even turn enemies into friends, right? I embraced him and made him my friend. Now, he can’t even sleep without seeing me.”

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Deep Dive What did Mammootty say about Dhanush at the OM promotional event in Kochi? Mammootty joked that Dhanush used to keep his distance when they first met, but that he embraced him and made him a friend. He added that Dhanush now “can’t even sleep without seeing” him. Why did Dhanush initially think Mammootty was rude? After their brief interactions on the 2013 film Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath, Dhanush found Mammootty’s replies unusual and thought he was rude. He later said it took time to understand Mammootty’s sense of humour. Who stars in OM, and when is it scheduled to release? The film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, among others. It is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.

{{^usCountry}} Dhanush also spoke about Mammootty at the event and recalled a time when veteran actor Nagesh once advised him. “Legendary Nagesh sir once advised me to be careful with someone who doesn’t look like they act. After 24 years, that advice came in handy while acting with Mammootty sir. If I hadn’t been careful, he would’ve finished me off and left. My son’s name is Yatra. It’s derived from your film with Balu Mahendra sir,” said the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhanush also spoke about Mammootty at the event and recalled a time when veteran actor Nagesh once advised him. “Legendary Nagesh sir once advised me to be careful with someone who doesn’t look like they act. After 24 years, that advice came in handy while acting with Mammootty sir. If I hadn’t been careful, he would’ve finished me off and left. My son’s name is Yatra. It’s derived from your film with Balu Mahendra sir,” said the actor. {{/usCountry}}

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When Dhanush thought Mammootty was rude

Dhanush made Mammootty chuckle at a previous event when he recalled their time together years ago. “Mammootty sir means thug life; thug life means Mammootty sir,” he said. Explaining further, he added, “He will never give normal answers. I once asked him, how are you doing, sir? He replied, how do you think I am? When I said he must be good, he replied, in that case, I must be.”

After playing a cameo in the 2013 Malayalam film Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath, Dhanush recalled, “I watched a few interviews of his to understand him better. I was very curious. Our brief interactions there made me think he was quite rude. I didn't get an opportunity to work with him after that.” The actor said that it took him a while to understand his sense of humour.

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(Also Read: Sai Pallavi addresses backlash to her character speaking broken Malayalam in Amaran 2 years later; blames director Rajkumar Periasamy)

Sreeleela also shared a similar experience about Mammootty in a promotional interview with anchor Dhivyadharshini for Behindwoods TV. “I only had two days of shoot with Mammootty sir. The first time I saw him, I got really excited. At that time he had just won a National Award. I said, congratulations, sir. He said, for what? Then I thought, okay, this interaction was enough,” said the actor, laughing.

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Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela, will hit screens on November 20.