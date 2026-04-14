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After leak, Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan airs illegally on a local cable channel

Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, was aired on a local cable channel on April 11 despite it awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Apr 14, 2026 12:13 pm IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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The film industry was left stunned after it was revealed that superstar Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, had been leaked online ahead of its theatrical release. Now, in a shocking new development, the film has also been illegally telecast on a local television channel in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Jana Nayagan aired on local cable channel

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has been leaked online ahead of its theatrical release.

According to India Today, the film was illegally aired on a local cable channel. A member of the actor's political party approached the police, flagging the illegal airing.

Following the complaint, the Coimbatore District Police arrested a 44-year-old man for illegally broadcasting the unreleased film. As per the report, the accused, S Palanisamy, owner of the channel Raasi Prime Movie and resident of Ram Nagar in Karumathampatti, aired the film on April 11 despite it awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The case was registered following a complaint by Mohanapriya, deputy secretary of the Coimbatore East unit of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). After the complaint, Coimbatore Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan formed two special teams to investigate.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. Billed as Vijay’s final film before he takes the political plunge, the political thriller was slated to release in January 9 but had to be postponed after the CBFC failed to certify it in time.

The film is Vijay's last before he joins politics in a full-fledged manner with his party, TVK. The actor and the party are contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the Cyber Crime Department has already arrested 6 persons in connection with the illegal circulation of leaked content from Jana Nayagan. Meanwhile, fans are waiting for a fresh update on the film's release.

 
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