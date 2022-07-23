After Ranveer Singh, Vishnu Vishal joins 'the trend' and poses nude as wife Jwala Gutta turns photographer. See pics

Actor Vishnu Vishal has taken a cue from actor Ranveer Singh's latest nude photoshoot and also followed in his footsteps. Taking to Twitter, Vishnu Vishal posted several nude pictures of himself as he lay in the bed, saying he was ‘joining the trend’, a subtle nod to Ranveer. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh ‘breaks the internet’ as he goes fully naked for Paper magazine cover)

Sharing the photos, Vishnu revealed that the pictures were clicked by his wife-badminton player Jwala Gutta. He captioned the post, "Well... joining the trend! P.S. Also when wife @Guttajwala turns photographer..." In the pictures, Vishnu lay in a bed, partially covered by a bedsheet as he gave Vishnu gave different poses.

Vishnu Vishal posted several nude pictures of himself.

Last week, Ranveer went nude for a photo shoot for Paper magazine. In the photos, Ranveer posed on a Turkish rug. A day later, Ranveer took to his Twitter to share the pictures. Reacting to the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Major (fire emoji)". Parineeti Chopra commented. "F I R E".

Ranveer took to his Twitter to share the pictures.

"The best cover shot this country has seen. Brave and unapologetic," Masaba Gupta commented. Anurag Kashyap wrote, "What is this hotness (fire emojis). Matlab kya?? Khamkhah ka pressure (What is the meaning of this? Unnessary pressure)" Manish Malhotra and director Zoya Akhtar dropped fire emojis. Dia Mirza dropped a lion emoji while Youtube star Lilly Singh wrote, "Major WIN". "Adonis," read Huma Qureshi's comment.

Vishnu played a few Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) games before suffering a leg injury, which ended his cricket career. He then acted in Tamil films and also produced a few movies such as Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Silukkuvarupatti Singam, and Ratsasan. Vishnu was last seen in the Tamil film FIR ready. He will next be seen in the thriller, Mohandas.

