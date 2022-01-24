Aishwarya Rajinikanth seen for first time since separation from Dhanush. See pic from her day back at work

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s first picture since her separation announcement with Dhanush has surfaced online. A picture of her prepping with her team for a music video has been shared by Bayfilms on their instagram page.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post added that the music video will be released for Valentine’s Day.

“Aishwarya Rajnikanth starts prep for her music video. PPM in full swing in Hyd. Directed by @aishwaryaa_r_dhanush and produced by @kumartaurani @pprernaarora and @bayfilms_llp. It will release on #ValentinesDay @ssalmanmshaikh@manan.sampat (sic),” read the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya made her directorial debut with Tamil film, 3, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. Her second film was Tamil heist comedy Vai Raja Vai. In 2017, she directed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran, on the life of stuntmen in the Tamil film industry.

Last week, announcing the news of separation with his wife, Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhanush urged people to respect their decision and give them some privacy.

Aishwarya also shared the same statement on her Instagram page. She wrote: “No caption needed. Only your understanding and love necessary.” Dhanush and Aishwarya got married in 2004. The couple has two kids, Lingaa and Yatra.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently shooting for upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi. The Telugu version of the movie has been titled Sir. Being directed by Venky Atluri, the film will see Dhanush play a professor. The project will mark Dhanush’s debut in Telugu industry.

Also read: When Rajinikanth praised Dhanush, said he ‘takes good care of his wife’

The team kickstarted shoot with a customary pooja ceremony. The launch ceremony was attended by filmmaker Trivikram as the chief guest, who clapped the first shot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.