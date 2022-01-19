When Rajinikanth praised Dhanush as a 'good son-in-law', said he ‘takes good care of his wife’

Dhanush's fans were shocked to hear about the actor's separation from his wife of 18 years, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Aishwarya is the daughter of Tamil star Rajinikanth and a film producer herself.

Now, fans of Dhanush and Rajinikanth are sharing an old video from 2018, in which the veteran actor is seen heaping praises on Dhanush. A rather private man, Rajinikanth showered compliments on Dhanush at the music launch on Kaala and called him a good father and husband.

“Dhanush is a wonderful boy. He respects his parents, considers them God. He takes care of his wife. He is a good father, a good son-in-law, a good man, a good talent,” he said in the video.

Around the release of his Hindi film Raanjhanaa, Dhanush had said about impressing Rajinikanth, “It was easy for me to convince Rajnikanth sir. Just be a nice human being and he will like you. The good part was he liked my work, films.”

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. Dhanush, 38, and Aishwaryaa, 40, shared a note announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts.

"Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter.

Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it: "No caption needed…only your understanding and your love necessary!"

