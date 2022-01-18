RGV calls ‘star divorces’ a warning for youngsters after Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth split

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a series of tweets denouncing marriage and celebrating divorce as Dhanush announced his split from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. They were married for 18 years and have two sons - Yatra and Linga.

“Star divorces are good trendsetters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages,” RGV wrote on Twitter. In a follow-up post, he wrote that ‘nothing murders love faster than marriage’. He added that it was best to ‘keep loving’ instead of entering the ‘jail called marriage’.

Nothing murders love faster than marriage ..The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022

“Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it, which is 3 to 5 days,” RGV wrote. He also claimed that ‘smart people love and dumbos marry’.

RGV advocated the celebration of divorces with fanfare. “Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other’s danger qualities,” he wrote. Ram Gopal Varma criticised the institution of marriage.

In another tweet, RGV claimed that marriage means entrapment in a ‘continuous cycle of unhappiness’. “Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness,” he wrote.

On Monday, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation in a joint statement. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” it read.

“Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D,” the note shared by Dhanush on Twitter added. Aishwaryaa posted the same message on Instagram and asked fans to be understanding and keep giving her the same love.

In the past, too, RGV has expressed his cynicism about the institution of marriage. He tweeted about how ‘marriages are made in hell and divorces are made in heaven’ after Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their split. He also talked about the need to celebrate divorces when Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao ended their marriage.

