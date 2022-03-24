Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth finally removes Dhanush's name from hers on Instagram, fans realise 'divorce is still happening'

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has changed her name on social media, almost two months after announcing separation from husband Dhanush. While she used the name ‘Aishwaryaa R Dhanush’ earlier, it now shows ‘Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’ on her profile. Aishwaryaa is the daughter of actor Rajinikanth. (Also read: Samantha Akkineni changes name on social media after split with Naga Chaitanya)

The filmmaker's fans reacted to the name change. “Why changed name mam. It's heartbreaking to see this. You must have your own reasons I understand. You might have gone through pain in this relationship,” wrote one. When another fan addressed her as Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, other corrected them. “No she is not Mrs. Dhanush anymore as she has changed her name. Aah such sad thing to know that divorce is still going ahead.”

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004. They are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

In January 2022, the former couple shared notes announcing separation on their respective social media accounts. "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter.

Recently, Aishwarya released her new music video and Dhanush took to Twitter to wish her. Sharing the song video, Dhanush tweeted, “Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani. God Bless." Aishwaryaa reacted to his tweet and wrote, “Thank you Dhanush….Godspeed.”

Aishwaryaa also recently spent a few days at the hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Dhanush was last seen in Maaran. His upcoming projects include Russo Brothers' Hollywood film, The Grey Man.

