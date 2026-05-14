All shows for Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu cancelled; Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan say it ‘deserves proper release’

Filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji had hoped that his Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu would be released in theatres at least on Thursday evening after the morning and afternoon shows were cancelled. However, fans will have to wait longer, as theatres confirm that shows on May 14 have been cancelled nationwide. Stars such as Dhanush and Dulquer Salmaan show support. (Also Read: Frustrated Suriya fans protest at Puducherry theatre over Karuppu release delay as he misses projected ₹25 crore opening)

All Karuppu shows cancelled

Suriya plays the lead in RJ Balaji's Karuppu, which was supposed to hit screens on May 14.

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Theatres confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the evening shows of Karuppu stand cancelled. “The 6:00 PM and 7:55 PM evening shows of #Karuppu also stand cancelled as of now. Refunds for all bookings have already been initiated. We are still awaiting proper clarity from the producer and distributor side regarding the film’s release time. Hoping things get sorted out soon,” wrote Kamal Cinemas’ management from Chennai.

The management of Prasads Cinema from Hyderabad also confirmed, “Evening shows are cancelled. Your refund has been initiated. #Karuppu.” Ega Cinemas from Tamil Nadu confirmed that all shows for Thursday stand cancelled, “#Karuppu #egacinemas. All shows of Today (14/05/26) are CANCELLED. REFUND has been initiated for ONLINE Bookings. COUNTER Bookings will be refunded at the counter. HOPEFULLY THE MOVIE WILL RELEASE TOMORROW. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

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{{^usCountry}} Varadaraja Cinemas’ management also wrote: “#Karuppu All shows today ( 14/5/26) stay cancelled. Refund has been initiated for online Bookings. Offline bookings will be refunded at the counter. Sorry for the inconvenience.” Shows have been cancelled not just in India but also in the UK, Europe, and other regions. Ahimsa Entertainment wrote, “Cinemas across the UK and Europe are feeling the strain of repeated last-minute disruptions from major Indian releases, and many chains can no longer justify holding screens under prolonged uncertainty.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Varadaraja Cinemas’ management also wrote: “#Karuppu All shows today ( 14/5/26) stay cancelled. Refund has been initiated for online Bookings. Offline bookings will be refunded at the counter. Sorry for the inconvenience.” Shows have been cancelled not just in India but also in the UK, Europe, and other regions. Ahimsa Entertainment wrote, “Cinemas across the UK and Europe are feeling the strain of repeated last-minute disruptions from major Indian releases, and many chains can no longer justify holding screens under prolonged uncertainty.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj, Dulquer Salmaan show support

Dhanush wrote on X that Suriya and Karuppu deserve a proper theatrical release. “Suriya sir and Karuppu deserve a proper theatrical release. I really hope the issues get resolved and the film releases in theatres soon,” he wrote.

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Karthik Subbaraj also expressed hope, writing, “Team #Karuppu will cross all hurdles and sure it will be a Huge Blockbuster!! More power to @Suriya_offl sir @RJ_Balaji @prabhu_sr and whole team.”

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Earlier in the day, when Balaji posted a video apologising to fans for the delay and breaking down, Dulquer Salmaan commented, “All will be good brother !! (heart and folded hands emojis) with you always!” Music composer Santhosh Narayanan wrote, “Sending our love , prayers and full support to team #Karuppu at these testing times. Stay strong Machi @RJ_Balaji. We will celebrate with the blessings of Karuppusamy wherever you serve us.”

(Also Read: Karuppu release delay explained: What stands in the way of Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's much-awaited film)

Karuppu’s release has been held up due to financial issues being faced by the production house, Dream Warrior Pictures. It remains to be seen when the film will be released.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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