Allu Aravind says MS Subbulakshmi ‘chose’ Rashmika Mandanna amid criticism for casting her in biopic over Vidya Balan

It was announced earlier this week that a biopic of the legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi is in the works. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film will star Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Amid criticism over the casting, Kamal Haasan and producer Allu Aravind spoke highly of her, even going so far as to claim that Subbulakshmi herself ‘chose’ Rashmika for the role.

Allu Aravind on casting Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna said that MS Subbulakshmi 'chose' her to play this role but the internet rooted for Vidya Balan.

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The yet-to-be-titled biopic will be produced by Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh, and Bunny Vas under the banners of Geetha Arts, Rockline Entertainment, and Bunny Vas Works. Talking about it at the film’s launch on Wednesday evening, Aravind said, “We’re all together…not making your biopic, amma. You have chosen us to make it. Thank you. I have become slightly emotional, seeing the big portrait of hers.”

He then spoke about Rashmika and added, “And, likewise, she has chosen Rashmika for this role. Rashmika, it is not (what) we requested; she has chosen and sent us as agents to you.” The actor also spoke on similar lines at the event and said in Tamil, “Thanks, amma, for choosing me to be a small part of your life. For that, I will always be grateful. I hope your blessings are with us.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kamal also spoke at the event and said he wasn’t envious of Rashmika because she had big shoes to fill. “The tension an actor would have felt when acting in a Michael Jackson film, you will have that tension, I know. But there is a good team to help relieve that,” said the actor, adding, “I don’t envy you because I couldn’t have done this role, even if I removed my beard. I can’t. I can put on however many disguises I want, but like MS Amma, if you bring that compassion in your eyes, you have won half the battle. You have to do it bravely.” Announcement of the MS Subbulakshmi biopic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamal also spoke at the event and said he wasn’t envious of Rashmika because she had big shoes to fill. “The tension an actor would have felt when acting in a Michael Jackson film, you will have that tension, I know. But there is a good team to help relieve that,” said the actor, adding, “I don’t envy you because I couldn’t have done this role, even if I removed my beard. I can’t. I can put on however many disguises I want, but like MS Amma, if you bring that compassion in your eyes, you have won half the battle. You have to do it bravely.” Announcement of the MS Subbulakshmi biopic {{/usCountry}}

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Around 2013, reports stated that Rajiv Menon was planning to make a biopic on Subbulakshmi with Vidya Balan as the lead. However, the film was dropped due to some issues. In 2024, Vidya paid tribute to the Carnatic legend with a photoshoot, which made many hopeful that she would someday star in it.

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This year, there were reports that Sai Pallavi or Rukmini Vasanth would star in a biopic on Subbulakshmi. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed that Rashmika would be headlining it. “Some legends live beyond time. Some melodies live beyond generations. And some stories wait for the right moment to be told. Today, that journey begins and What an absolute honour it is,” she wrote, announcing it. Her first look and title are yet to be announced.

MS Subbulakshmi family supports biopic, internet split

Before the event in Chennai on Subbulakshmi’s 110th birth anniversary, the film’s team met the Carnatic singer’s family and thanked them for their support. However, opinions on social media vary: some fans are happy for Rashmika, while others wonder why Vidya wasn’t approached for it. “How did the team miss Vidya Balan who's a perfect fit for this character even after searching for 7 years? No doubt rashmika is amazing at what she does but this role demands something that only vidya balan can do,” read one comment.

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“Not Sai Pallavi, Not Rashmika..... @rukmini_vasanth was the best choice for the role for M.S.Subbalakshmi & Sita's role in Ramayan,” thought another. “Actually Saipallavi perfect match in MS Subbulakshmi biopic,” opined one, while a fan thought, “Since Dear Comrade, there has been a constant skepticism on Rashmika performance capabilities. And she proved it every time why she is great performer. Same here.”

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Some even pointed out that many believed Keerthy Suresh could not pull off the Savitri biopic Mahanati till she proved them wrong.