Amitabh Bachchan joins Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170, will work with him after 32 years

Amitabh Bachchan is the latest actor to join Rajinikanth's star-studded next, Thalaivar 170. His onboarding was announced by production house Lyca Productions on Tuesday.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are teaming up again.

“Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170🕴🏼#Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only. @SrBachchan,” they wrote.

Amitabh and Rajini worked together last in family drama Hum (1991). Thailaivar means they would team up for the first time in 32 years. While they did not work together, Amitabh has always been an avid supporter of Rajini's work. He was even a part of a press conference for Robot, which starred Amitabh's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai as well.

The currently untitled film, to be backed by Lyca Productions, was announced in March. It will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. "I'm doing my 170th flim with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message," the 72-year-old actor told reporters at the Chennai airport before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram.

"I am going to shoot for my 170th movie... The title for the movie is not decided yet," Rajinikanth said.

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the Tamil film, to be produced by Subaskaran.

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati will star alongside Rajinikanth in the movie, Lyca Productions announced on microblogging site X on Tuesday. The cast also includes Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.

Rajinikanth was recently seen in Jailer, directed by Nelson. The film, which was released in August, has emerged as a box office success. The veteran actor said the film has been a "victory beyond expectations."

Rajinikanth's upcoming films also include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Brahmastra, Goodbye and Uunchai. His next few releases will be Ganapath and Kalki 2898 AD.

