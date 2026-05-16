Anti-piracy team, 8-week OTT window: Kamal Haasan lists 6 requests for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on behalf of film industry
Kamal Haasan has shared a list of demands for the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, and put it for everyone to see it as well.
Actor Kamal Haasan took to his X account on Saturday to share a pair of pictures from his most recent visit with Vijay after he became the Tamil Nadu CM. Kamal stated in his X account that he has submitted 6 demands for the support needed in the Tamil film industry. A few hours later, Kamal has shared the demands in an official statement.
Here are the requests:
- Launch of Tamil Nadu government OTT platform: Where Tamil audience can access Tamil cinema, independent films and documentaries, at affordable and subsidised rates.
- Abolition of local body entertainment tax levied at 4%.
- Formation of a strong anti-piracy team: Creation of anti-piracy enforcement team within the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Department.
- Permission for 5 shows per day for all films in Tamil Nadu. This will improve theatre revenues and support the recovery of the film exhibition sector.
- Mandatory 8 week OTT window for all films released in Tamil Nadu.
- To introduce a film production incentive scheme to 10% of the budget for Indian films that complete more than 50% of their shooting in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, Kamal had said in the caption, in Tamil, “Today, I met in person with the Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, and conveyed my best wishes. He enthusiastically shared many dreams for the betterment of Tamil Nadu. The humility and affection he displayed during the meeting filled me with pride.”
He went on to add, “I have made 6 important demands to the Tamil Nadu government, emphasising the need for support and warmth for the Tamil film industry, which is facing various obstacles. May the benefits flourish.”{{/usCountry}}
He went on to add, “I have made 6 important demands to the Tamil Nadu government, emphasising the need for support and warmth for the Tamil film industry, which is facing various obstacles. May the benefits flourish.”{{/usCountry}}
Kamal had also shown support for Vijay's first major policy move, with the administration ordering the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets located near temples, schools, colleges and bus stands across the state. He wrote, “Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ has taken this action immediately upon assuming office. Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued. Congratulations.”{{/usCountry}}
Kamal had also shown support for Vijay's first major policy move, with the administration ordering the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets located near temples, schools, colleges and bus stands across the state. He wrote, “Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ has taken this action immediately upon assuming office. Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued. Congratulations.”{{/usCountry}}
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