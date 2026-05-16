...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Anti-piracy team, 8-week OTT window: Kamal Haasan lists 6 requests for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on behalf of film industry

Kamal Haasan has shared a list of demands for the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, and put it for everyone to see it as well.

May 16, 2026 07:53 pm IST
By Santanu Das
Advertisement

Actor Kamal Haasan took to his X account on Saturday to share a pair of pictures from his most recent visit with Vijay after he became the Tamil Nadu CM. Kamal stated in his X account that he has submitted 6 demands for the support needed in the Tamil film industry. A few hours later, Kamal has shared the demands in an official statement.

Here are the requests:

  1. Launch of Tamil Nadu government OTT platform: Where Tamil audience can access Tamil cinema, independent films and documentaries, at affordable and subsidised rates.
  2. Abolition of local body entertainment tax levied at 4%.
  3. Formation of a strong anti-piracy team: Creation of anti-piracy enforcement team within the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Department.
  4. Permission for 5 shows per day for all films in Tamil Nadu. This will improve theatre revenues and support the recovery of the film exhibition sector.
  5. Mandatory 8 week OTT window for all films released in Tamil Nadu.
  6. To introduce a film production incentive scheme to 10% of the budget for Indian films that complete more than 50% of their shooting in Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan met Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Vijay on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kamal had said in the caption, in Tamil, “Today, I met in person with the Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, and conveyed my best wishes. He enthusiastically shared many dreams for the betterment of Tamil Nadu. The humility and affection he displayed during the meeting filled me with pride.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

vijay kamal haasan tamil film industry
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Anti-piracy team, 8-week OTT window: Kamal Haasan lists 6 requests for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on behalf of film industry
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.