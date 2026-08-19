‘Was ashamed of periods’: Anupama Parameswaran no longer wants kids after ex-boyfriend made her feel ashamed

Actor Anupama Parameswaran recently revealed that she was made to feel ashamed of having periods and being a woman by her ex-boyfriend. The actor stated that she went from wanting 11 children to not wanting any after her experience with a person she termed to be ‘narcissistic’. She said that she was also made to feel bad about her achievements as an actor.

Anupama Parameswaran says she was made to feel ashamed

Anupama Parameswaran says she was made to feel ashamed of being a woman.

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On Dhyan Varma’s YouTube channel, Anupama revealed that her ex-boyfriend would make her feel ashamed of many things, including being a woman and her career as an actor. “I was in a situation where I was ashamed that I was an actor. I was ashamed that I was confident. I was ashamed that I have my periods and I’m a woman.”

Explaining what she meant, she added that she no longer wants the 11 children she once dreamt of, “Because, first day of the cycle, fifth day of the cycle, tenth day of the cycle, fifteenth day of the cycle, twentieth day, twenty-fifth day, any day of the cycle. You confront this person for a mistake he has done, they will say, oh, you’re PMSing, your period is yet to come. So I was so ashamed. I was someone who dreamt of having 11 children. At this point, I don’t even want kids. I felt so bad for being a woman. I felt so bad for all my achievements.”

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{{^usCountry}} In two long videos on the YT channel, Anupama spoke about being in a controlling relationship with an unnamed person for 2 years. She claimed that everything about her was slowly changed by this person, from her dressing to her work. The actor outright stated that she didn’t promote Dragon because of him and broke down during the Paradha promotions after being s**t-shamed. She also claimed that she was constantly pressured to get engaged and married to him, but she kept putting it off because of her gut instinct. About Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In two long videos on the YT channel, Anupama spoke about being in a controlling relationship with an unnamed person for 2 years. She claimed that everything about her was slowly changed by this person, from her dressing to her work. The actor outright stated that she didn’t promote Dragon because of him and broke down during the Paradha promotions after being s**t-shamed. She also claimed that she was constantly pressured to get engaged and married to him, but she kept putting it off because of her gut instinct. About Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram {{/usCountry}}

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Anupama shared the screen with Dhruv Vikram in Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan last year. Since early 2025, it has been rumoured that the couple is dating after fans discovered an unverified kissing photo and a shared Spotify playlist. The couple also sparked rumours at award shows with their chemistry. Anupama returned to social media in July after a break and began revealing all about her ex without naming him. She also compared his personality to Vikram’s Anniyan.