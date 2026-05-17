Atlee reveals the name of his newborn daughter's name with Priya as Miyou; know meaning of Japanese-origin name

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya became parents for the second time in April this year. Almost a month after their baby girl was born, the filmmaker revealed her name as Miyou on social media. He also described what the name means, and congratulations poured in for the director and his wife.

Atlee and Priya’s daughter named Miyou

Atlee and Priya also have a 3-year-old son named Meer.

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On Sunday morning, Atlee and Priya revealed their daughter's name in a joint post as Miyou. The announcement was shared alongside a soft pastel visual of them holding the baby’s tiny hand. “Our hearts have a new home. Miyou. A tiny person with the biggest place in our hearts,” reads the text on it.

The couple’s caption reads, “Our art of love now has a name (heart and evil eye emojis) MIYOU — beauty, gentleness & love. With luv, MEER, PRIYA & ATLEE (heart and evil eye emojis).” The post describes that Miyou means beauty, gentleness and love.

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{{^usCountry}} Miyou does not have roots in traditional Indian or Sanskrit. According to the Wisdom Library, the name can be broken down into individual characters in Japanese. Mi can mean ‘beautiful’ while You can mean ‘gentle, superior or excellent’. Fans flooded the comments section to comment on how adorable the name was and congratulate the couple. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Miyou does not have roots in traditional Indian or Sanskrit. According to the Wisdom Library, the name can be broken down into individual characters in Japanese. Mi can mean ‘beautiful’ while You can mean ‘gentle, superior or excellent’. Fans flooded the comments section to comment on how adorable the name was and congratulate the couple. {{/usCountry}}

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Atlee and Priya announced Miyou’s birth on April 20, just a day after Raaka actor Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy. The couple shared the joyful update with fans in a joint Instagram post. The caption read, “Feeling blessed.” The couple also dropped an adorable poster featuring a sketch of their son Meer, capturing his excitement about stepping into the role of a big brother. The poster read, “Yay! I’ve got a baby sister… Big brother Meer. We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026.” Atlee and Priya welcomed their first son, Meer, in January 2023.

Upcoming work

After debuting in Bollywood with the 2023 Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer Jawan, Atlee is currently working on the Telugu film Raaka. The film stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. On Arjun’s 44th birthday, the makers unveiled his first look from the film. It saw him, bald, with furry paws covering his face, hinting that he plays a part-human, part-creature character. Deepika’s first look from the film is yet to be revealed. The film produced by Sun Pictures is set to be released in multiple languages. A release date for Raaka has not yet been announced.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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