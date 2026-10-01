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‘Beautiful, divine, God's work’: Chinmayi Sripaada reviews Rishikanth's films Dorothy, Modha Rathiri

Tamil actor Rishikanth recently tasted back-to-back success with Modha Rathiri and Dorothy. Singer Chinmayi was all praise for both his films.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026, 16:44:52 IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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Tamil actor Rishikanth, who has starred in numerous films, including Coolie, Indian 2, and Made in Korea, in supporting roles, recently starred in Modha Rathiri and Dorothy. Both films were well-received by audiences and sparked conversations about their subject matter. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to her Instagram account to post her review of them.

Chinmayi Sripaada reviews Dorothy, Modha Rathiri

Chinmayi Sripaada reviewed both Dorothy and Modha Rathiri on her social media.
Chinmayi Sripaada reviewed both Dorothy and Modha Rathiri on her social media.

Chinmayi posted a still of Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth from Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy on her Instagram account, writing, “Beautiful, Divine, God's work. Dorothy is stunning. So beautiful.”

She also shared a poster of Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar from Raja Karuppasamy’s Modha Rathiri, writing, “GO WATCH THIS AMAAAAAZING FILM. What a (heart emojis).” She also added, “Loved everything that Raja Karuppasamy has done here.” While Karthik did not respond to her yet, Raja commented, “Thank you so much mam,” with heart emojis.

Deep Dive

What is the main theme of the film Dorothy?

The main theme of Dorothy revolves around two childhood friends whose lives are transformed by a woman, set against a backdrop of toxic masculinity, violence, and caste prejudice in the 1990s.

How does Rishikanth's portrayal of masculinity differ in the films Modha Rathiri and Dorothy?

In both Modha Rathiri and Dorothy, Rishikanth portrays a vision of masculinity that emphasizes acceptance, softness, and respect for others, challenging traditional notions of masculinity typically portrayed in cinema.

Why did Dorothy face criticism upon its release?

Dorothy faced criticism for its queer themes and depictions of LGBTQIA experiences, which led to backlash on social media, reflecting societal attitudes towards such topics.
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She also added, “Access and the luxury to read story books or even read anything at all including comics; something that some got to enjoy in their childhood wasn’t something every child had. Some empathy would be great.”

Rishikanth explains his idea of masculinity

After working back-to-back in films that explored healthy masculinity, Rishikanth spoke about what it means to him on Sudhir Srinivasan’s YouTube channel. “According to me, real masculinity is not about showing off. It's very simple…acceptance, softness, understanding, treating others with respect, respecting others' feelings and thoughts,” he said, adding, “So many men quietly sacrifice for their families and loved ones. That, to me, is the biggest masculinity.”

Modha Rathiri tells the story of a couple who get married under unusual circumstances. On the wedding night, they are met with unexpected surprises, lies, and chaos that change the trajectory of their marriage forever. Dorothy is set in the 1990s and tells the story of two childhood friends who grow up in an era of toxic masculinity, violence, and caste prejudice. A woman named Dorothy changes their lives forever. Rishikanth will star in Indian 3 whenever the film goes on floors.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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