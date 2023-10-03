Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut film witnesses slight dip, earns 28 cr so far in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 03, 2023 08:43 AM IST

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection: The P Vasu film earned ₹4.50 crore for all languages. The film is the sequel to Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth.

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection: Helmed by P Vasu, the film has been going steady at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, Chandramukhi 2 earned over 28 crore in India so far. The film features Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in the lead roles. (Also Read | Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 4)

Chandramukhi 2 domestic box office collection

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Chandramukhi 2.

As per the report, Chandramukhi 2 minted 8.25 crore [Tamil: 5.58 crore; Telugu: 2.5 crore; Hindi: 17 lakh] on day one, 4.35 crore [Tamil: 3.4 crore; Telugu: 85 lakh; Hindi: 10 lakh] on day two, 5.05 crore [Tamil: 4.05 crore; Telugu: 9 lakh; Hindi: 10 lakh] on day three and 6.8 crore [Tamil: 5.45 crore; Telugu: 1.15 crore; Hindi: 20 lakh] on day four.

Chandramukhi 2 earned 4.50 crore nett in India on its fifth day for all languages, as per early estimates. So far the film has earned 24.45 crore [Tamil: 18.48 crore; Telugu: 5.4 crore; Hindi: 57 lakh] nett in all languages. So far the film has minted 28.95 crore in India.

About Chandramukhi 2

The film is the sequel to the blockbuster Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana played the role of a dancer, known for her beauty and dancing skills, in the king's court. Actor Raghava Lawrence played the lead role opposite Kangana in the film. Raghava portrays King Vettaiyan Raja.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Earlier, the film was slated to release on September 15 but was pushed to September 28 due to technical delays.

Raghava met Rajinikanth recently

Ahead of the release of Chandramukhi 2, Raghava met Rajinikanth and shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter). He touched Rajinikanth's feet to take his blessings. Raghava also congratulated the actor on the success of his most recent film Jailer.

He wrote, “Hi friends and fans. Today I met my Thalaivar and guru @rajinikanth to wish him for Jailer’s blockbuster success and got blessings for Chandramukhi 2 release on September 28. I’m so happy. Thalaivar is always great. Guruve Saranam (Teacher is everything).”

