Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 6: Kangana Ranaut film falls to 2 crore after end of extended weekend

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's latest Tamil film, co-starring Raghava Lawrence, has seen an average performance at the ticket counters. The film fell to ₹2 crore on Tuesday as per early estimates shared on Sacnilk.com. The film had an extended weekend which ended with Gandhi Jayanti on Monday. Also read: Chandramukhi 2 Twitter reviews: First reactions to Kangana Ranaut’s performance in horror-comedy are positive

Chandramukhi 2 box office

Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role in Chandramukhi 2.

According to the portal, Chandramukhi 2 recorded 13.10 percent Tamil occupancy and 16.71 percent Telugu occupancy. The film stands at a total 6-day collection of ₹31 crore. It had opened on Thursday at ₹8.25 crore but could never reach the same number during the extended weekend. It showed some respite on Sunday with collection of ₹6.8 crore but did not show any more improvement.

Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth and Jyothika's blockbuster Tamil horror comedy, Chandramukhi. The second installment also stars Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Srushti Dange, Subiksha Krishnan, Mithun Shyam, Ayyappa P. Sharma and Sengottaiyan and Ravi Mariya.

The film had released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, alongside comedy film Fukrey 3 and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War.

Kangana during Chandramukhi 2 promotions

The Chandramukhi 2 trailer showed a family moving into a mansion, where they are specifically warned to avoid the south block, known as Chandramukhi's residence. Kangana plays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and dance skills while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja in the film. It is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran.

For the promotions, Kangana decked up in several heavy traditional designer ensembles. She wore a beige and black lehenga for the grand audio launch and wrote along with her pictures on Instagram, “She is the wisdom of the winds, she is the glow of the moon, she is the warmth of the fire and she is the calm of the sky … She is Chandramukhi… Ready for the grand audio launch.”

Kangana is now gearing up for her next release, Tejas. She will be seen as an Air Force pilot in the film.

