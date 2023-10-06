Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 8: Kangana Ranaut's film drops further, earns 1.6 crore in India

Chandramukhi 2, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, has witnessed a further drop in its box office collection. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹34 crore within one week of its release. Helmed by P Vasu, the film stars Raghava Lawrence alongside Kangana Ranaut. (Also Read | Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 7)

Box office collection of Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut in P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2.

As per the report, Chandramukhi 2 may earn ₹1.60 crore nett in India on its eighth day for all languages. On day one, Chandramukhi 2 earned ₹8.25 crore [Tamil: ₹5.58 crore; Telugu: ₹2.5 crore; Hindi: ₹17 lakh], on day two ₹4.35 crore [Tamil: ₹3.4 crore; Telugu: ₹85 lakh; Hindi: ₹10 lakh], on day three ₹5.05 crore [Tamil: ₹4.05 crore; Telugu: ₹9 lakh; Hindi: ₹10 lakh] and on day four ₹6.8 crore [Tamil: ₹5.45 crore; Telugu: ₹1.15 crore; Hindi: ₹20 lakh].

The film minted ₹4.55 crore [Tamil: ₹3.55 crore; Telugu: ₹85 lakh; Hindi: ₹15 lakh] on day 5, ₹2.05 crore [Tamil: ₹1.47 crore; Telugu: ₹55 lakh; Hindi: ₹3 lakh] on day 6 and ₹1.9 crore [Tamil: ₹1.42 crore; Telugu: ₹45 lakh; Hindi: ₹3 lakh] on day seven. So far the film has minted ₹34.55 crore in India.

About Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 released in theatres on September 28 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana portrays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

The film has been produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran. Chandramukhi 2 was earlier slated to release on September 15 but was later pushed to September 28 due to technical delays. In the trailer of the film, a family moves into a mansion, where they are specifically warned to avoid the south block. It is known as Chandramukhi's residence.

