Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 7: Kangana Ranaut film slips further, earns 1.9 crore on first Wednesday

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection: Helmed by P Vasu, the film has been witnessing a fall in its numbers after its opening weekend at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, Chandramukhi 2 has earned nearly ₹33 crore in India, so far. The film released in theatres on September 28. (Also Read | Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 6) Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in a still from Chandramukhi 2.

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection in India

As per the report, Chandramukhi 2 collected ₹8.25 crore [Tamil: ₹5.58 crore; Telugu: ₹2.5 crore; Hindi: ₹17 lakh] on day one, ₹4.35 crore [Tamil: ₹3.4 crore; Telugu: ₹85 lakh; Hindi: ₹10 lakh] on day two, ₹5.05 crore [Tamil: ₹4.05 crore; Telugu: ₹9 lakh; Hindi: ₹10 lakh] on day three and ₹6.8 crore [Tamil: ₹5.45 crore; Telugu: ₹1.15 crore; Hindi: ₹20 lakh] on day four.

The film earned ₹4.55 crore [Tamil: ₹3.55 crore; Telugu: ₹85 lakh; Hindi: ₹15 lakh] on day 5 and ₹2.05 crore [Tamil: ₹1.47 Cr ; Telugu: ₹55 lakh; Hindi: ₹3 lakh] on day 6. Chandramukhi 2 has earned ₹1.9 crore nett in India on its seventh day for all languages, as per early estimates. So far the film has minted ₹32.95 crore in India.

About Chandramukhi 2

The film stars Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in the lead roles. It is the sequel to Chandramukhi, the Tamil horror comedy blockbuster. It starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. Chandramukhi 2, produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran, released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana played the role of a dancer, known for her beauty and dancing skills, in the king's court. Actor Raghava Lawrence played the lead role opposite Kangana in the film. Raghava portrays King Vettaiyan Raja. Earlier, the film was slated to release on September 15 but was pushed to September 28 due to technical delays.

Recently Raghava met Rajinikanth

Raghava met Rajinikanth ahead of the release of Chandramukhi 2. On X (formerly known as Twitter), he had shared a video. He touched Rajinikanth's feet to take his blessings. Raghava also congratulated the actor on the success of his most recent film Jailer.

He had written, “Hi friends and fans. Today I met my Thalaivar and guru @rajinikanth to wish him for Jailer’s blockbuster success and got blessings for Chandramukhi 2 release on September 28. I’m so happy. Thalaivar is always great. Guruve Saranam (Teacher is everything).”

