News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 6: Kangana Ranaut film falls to 2 crore after end of extended weekend

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 6: Kangana Ranaut film falls to 2 crore after end of extended weekend

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 04, 2023 08:19 AM IST

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's film recorded its lowest single-day numbers on Tuesday after the end of the extended weekend.

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's latest Tamil film, co-starring Raghava Lawrence, has seen an average performance at the ticket counters. The film fell to 2 crore on Tuesday as per early estimates shared on Sacnilk.com. The film had an extended weekend which ended with Gandhi Jayanti on Monday. Also read: Chandramukhi 2 Twitter reviews: First reactions to Kangana Ranaut’s performance in horror-comedy are positive

Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role in Chandramukhi 2.
Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role in Chandramukhi 2.

Chandramukhi 2 box office

According to the portal, Chandramukhi 2 recorded 13.10 percent Tamil occupancy and 16.71 percent Telugu occupancy. The film stands at a total 6-day collection of 31 crore. It had opened on Thursday at 8.25 crore but could never reach the same number during the extended weekend. It showed some respite on Sunday with collection of 6.8 crore but did not show any more improvement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth and Jyothika's blockbuster Tamil horror comedy, Chandramukhi. The second installment also stars Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Srushti Dange, Subiksha Krishnan, Mithun Shyam, Ayyappa P. Sharma and Sengottaiyan and Ravi Mariya.

The film had released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, alongside comedy film Fukrey 3 and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War.

Kangana during Chandramukhi 2 promotions

The Chandramukhi 2 trailer showed a family moving into a mansion, where they are specifically warned to avoid the south block, known as Chandramukhi's residence. Kangana plays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and dance skills while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja in the film. It is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran.

For the promotions, Kangana decked up in several heavy traditional designer ensembles. She wore a beige and black lehenga for the grand audio launch and wrote along with her pictures on Instagram, “She is the wisdom of the winds, she is the glow of the moon, she is the warmth of the fire and she is the calm of the sky … She is Chandramukhi… Ready for the grand audio launch.”

Kangana is now gearing up for her next release, Tejas. She will be seen as an Air Force pilot in the film.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out