Chinmayi Sripaada shares selfie with baby bump, puts surrogacy rumours to rest; fans call her post ‘iconic’. See pic

Chinmayi Sripaada was blessed with twins, a girl and a boy, in June this year. On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump during her recent pregnancy. The singer added it was the ‘only selfie’ she clicked of herself during her pregnancy. Chinmanyi was recently in news after a section of people had claimed her babies being born via surrogacy. Also read: Chinmayi Sripada welcomes twins; reacts to those asking if she opted for surrogacy

When Chinmaya had shared the news about giving birth to twins in June, she had also schooled those who had been asking if she had her babies through surrogacy as she had never posted pictures of herself being pregnant. On Tuesday, Chinmayi shared a picture of her baby bump for the first time. She wrote in the caption, “The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks (sic).” She wore a yellow dress in the mirror selfie.

In the comments section of her post, fans said her photo was like a ‘shut up’ to those who said the singer was never pregnant and used a surrogate. A comment read, “Shut up pic for those who said it was surrogacy.” Another comment read, “Lowkey iconic.” An Instagram user also commented, “This is a beautiful pic. I don’t know why people have to take this as evidence that there was no surrogacy! Even if there was surrogacy, it will happen for medical reasons and personal decision…what is so wrong about that and why demean a person for that!”

In June, sharing the news of her newborns, Chinmayi had written on Instagram, “Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever center of our universe (sic).” In a separate post, Chinmayi had responded to those, who had sent her messages and asked if she had opted for surrogacy.

Chinmayi Sripaada's old post after the arrival of her babies.

Her post had read, “I’m absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn’t post pictures of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself.” She went on to add, “I was and will always be guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends circle. Photos of our kids won’t be on our socials either for a long while.”Chinmayi had also said she actually sang a bhajan during her caesarean as her twins entered the world. Chinmayi’s husband Rahul Ravindran, who is an actor and filmmaker, had also posted pictures of the twins.

Recently, actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have been making headlines amid a surrogacy row. Days after the arrival of their twins via surrogacy, Vignesh and Nayanthara submitted an affidavit as well as a marriage certificate to the Tamil Nadu health department, as per a report on Onmanorama.com. The couple, who announced the birth of their twins on October 9, reportedly said they got their marriage registered six years ago, and that their surrogate is Nayanthara's relative from the UAE.

