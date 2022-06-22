Chinmayi Sripada welcomes twins; reacts to those asking if she opted for surrogacy: ‘I will guard my personal life’

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has welcomed twins – a girl, and a boy – with her husband Rahul Ravindran. Chinmayi took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news and give the first glimpse of her babies. She also revealed their names. In a separate post, she questioned those who’ve been asking her if she had her twins through surrogacy, as she never posted pictures of her being pregnant. Also Read| Chinmayi Sripaada remembers how Shah Rukh Khan touched her mother's feet, says she is praying for him

Chinmayi shared two pictures on her social media accounts that showed her babies' hands in her hand. Announcing their names in the caption, the singer wrote, “Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever centre of our universe.” She also told her followers on Instagram that she has been 'shadow-banned' on the platform, due to which she cannot respond to direct messages.

Chinmayi Sripada shares glimpse of her newborns.

Chinmayi’s husband Rahul, an actor and filmmaker, also made a similar post on his Instagram account. Fans and friends showered the couple with good wishes, and congratulated them. Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, “My heart! Just take it! God Bless.” Actor Sundeep Kishan commented three heart emojis.

In her next post, Chinmayi responded to all those people who had sent her messages asking if she had her babies through surrogacy. She also said that she won't be revealing faces of her kids on social media anytime soon. She wrote, “I’m absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn’t post pictures of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself.”

She went on to add: “I was and will always be guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends circle. Photos of our kids won’t be on our socials either for a long while.” Chinmayi also revealed that she sang a bhajan during her cesarean as her twins entered the world. She added, "Get a grip of that. More on this later. But for now this is enough."

