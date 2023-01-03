Composer James Vasanthan takes a dig at Vijay's outfit for Varisu event, fans call it 'attention-seeking behaviour'

The audio launch of Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu, which recently took place, was one of the biggest events ever organised in Tamil filmdom. Two weeks since the event, composer and host James Vasanthan took to Facebook to take a dig at Vijay’s dressing sense for the event. He said in his long note that Vijay was underdressed for such a major event. He even said that he could’ve combed his hair well. Vijay’s fans have reacted strongly to James’ remarks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the Varisu audio launch, Vijay was seen in a simple look. He matched a pale green shirt with an off-white trouser. He wore Birkenstocks sandals.

In his long note in Tamil, James wrote that Vijay, who enjoys a massive fan following, can dress better for major events. He wrote simplicity and appropriateness are two different things and shouldn’t be confused with each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The translation of his note reads: “Caught Varisu audio launch on TV. Accidentally peeped for a moment when Vijay was talking. His appearance at first glance caught my attention. Looks like he could have dressed up a little for this grand festival.”

James said every place has a way of dressing. We have to dress appropriately based on where we are. “Maybe he thought it was simple. Simplicity and appropriateness are two different things. Simplicity and matching are different things. Why do we dress so responsibly when we go to a job and interview? Every place has a design that applies, right,” he asked.

“The impact of a supreme hero like Vijay is extremely intense. This is one of the things to be taught without telling to a young man who reflects his screen hero in every move in his daily life. Where does he go learn how to dress for any occasion? In India where cinema and cricket have become life. People in these fields have some responsibilities, whether you like it or not,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

James said film stars can be tired of wearing ‘luxury clothes’ all the time on film sets and may prefer dressing up simple.

“When it comes to a big stage, people are watching. In Hollywood, Bollywood or Andhra, no one shows negligence in this aspect. It's obvious that the stars are comfortable. No one will ever think you wrong. If his hero looks handsome, the first person who gets to be happy is your fan,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans reacted strongly to James’s comment on Vijay’s dressing sense. Many of them said he’s simple in real life and that reflects in his dressing style as well.

Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is gearing up for release on January 12. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.