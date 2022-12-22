Connect review: Nayanthara’s film offers unadulterated horror experience

Ashwin Saravanan is fast evolving as one of the most exciting filmmakers with a voice and style of his own. After making a strong mark with films such as Maya and Game Over, he reunites with Nayanthara for his latest outing, Connect. The film is unarguably one of the best horror films to come out of Tamil cinema. Unlike most horror films, Connect doesn’t rely too much on jump scares but it strongly believes in offering an unadulterated horror experience. The film is truly one of its kind as it manages to generate thrills without banking upon the usual horror cliches. (Also Read | Connect trailer: Anupam Kher makes Nayanthara perform exorcism on her possessed daughter in horror film without interval)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film opens in a beachside shack and we are introduced to a beautiful family. The teenage daughter Anna (Haniya Nafisa) is passionate about music and wants to pursue it by enrolling in Trinity College of London. The father (Vinay) is supportive of Anna’s interest and persuades her to chase her dream. However, the mother (Nayanthara) feels she can’t leave without completing her formal education. The entire conversation is happening 24 hours before the national lockdown. Cut to the next scene, the lockdown is announced with the widespread Covid-19. Nayanthara and her daughter are stuck together for the next 21 days. A few days into the lockdown, both the mother and daughter test positive for the virus and they begin to quarantine themselves. However, the daughter starts experiencing weird symptoms, and her grandfather (Sathyaraj), who is in touch with his daughter via video calls, is convinced that she’s not alright. Their fears come true when they learn that Anna is possessed, and Nayanthara has to deal with the situation all alone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Connect, as a horror film, is never in a hurry to impress the viewer with jump scares. It takes its time to build the mood and tone which really makes the overall experience unbelievably immersive. Both the visuals and the sound play a key role in making Connect a unique horror film. Since it’s a lockdown thriller that happens in a single location, all the conversations between the characters happen via digital screens. The cinematography is almost like a first-person shooter game because you feel like you’re in the house when the camera moves around. This style of shooting also makes the jump-scare moments truly inventive. There’s a terrific scene where Sathyaraj is trying to explain to Nayanthara that her daughter is possessed, but she’s not convinced. It’s one of the best scenes in the film. Most scenes are shot with the help of limited light and the output is truly pathbreaking.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nayanthara is her earnest best in Connect, but the film truly belongs to debutante Haniya Nafisa, who has some demanding scenes when she’s possessed. This is a remarkable debut for her. Sathyaraj and Vinay have important cameos and they play their parts very convincingly. Anupam Kher shines in a small but very effective cameo. The music and cinematography play a very key role in making Connect an exceptionally good cinematic experience.

Film: Connect

Director: Ashwin Saravanan

Cast: Nayanthara, Haniya Nafisa, Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj and Vinay

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10