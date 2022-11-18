Connect teaser: Nayanthara’s film promises pure horror with no intermission. Watch

The teaser of Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil horror flick Connect was released on Friday on her 38th birthday. Going by the visuals, the film promises audiences a pure horror experience. It confirms that the film will have no intermission. Also read: Vignesh Shivan says Nayanthara has changed post motherhood

The teaser opens with a glimpse of some popular places from Chennai that look absolutely empty, with no life. The camera then quickly cuts through some reaction shots of the film’s key characters – played by Nayanthara and Sathyaraj.

In the teaser, voice of a young girl is heard. She cries, ‘untie me, mom. I’m scared’. Anupam Kher plays a character who instructs someone named Susan to enter the girl’s room. Seemingly, Nayanthara plays Susan. She enters a dark room and sees that the knots are untied on the bed. As she looks away and looks back, she sees a possessed young girl tied to the bed.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Connect marks the filmmaker’s second outing with Nayanthara. Their first film Maya was a paranormal thriller. It is produced by Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan. Connect is gearing up for release on December 22.

Director Ashwin had revealed that the film is a horror-thriller set during the lockdown in India.

Nayanthara was recently seen in husband Vignesh Shivan directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. It was a romantic comedy co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. In the film, Nayanthara appeared as Kanmani Ganguly, who falls in love with Vijay Sethupathi’s character. He is also loved by Samantha’s character at the same time.

In Tamil, her most recent release was 02, a thriller that entirely unfolds inside a bus that gets stuck in a landslide.

Nayanthara was also a part of Telugu film Godfather in which she played Chiranjeevi’s sister.

