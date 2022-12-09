Connect trailer: Anupam Kher makes Nayanthara perform exorcism on her possessed daughter in horror film without interval

The trailer of Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil film Connect was unveiled on Friday and the visuals promise that the film will provide an edge-of-the-seat horror experience. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan and featuring Anupam Kher in an important role, Connect will be the first Tamil film to release in cinemas without an intermission. Also read: Vignesh Shivan says Nayanthara has changed post motherhood: 'You don’t wear make-up these days...'

The trailer opens with shots of a happy family from what looks like a vacation just 24 hours before the nation-wide lockdown. Nayanthara plays the mother of a teenage daughter. While Vinay plays her husband, Sathyaraj plays her father. Cut to a few shots later, the national lockdown is announced and Nayanthara is stuck with her daughter in their house. The daughter uses Ouija board to invite a spirit that she wants to meet but ends up bringing some other spirit.

Nayanthara realises that her daughter is possessed, and she has to deal with the situation all by herself. Anupam Kher plays a Mumbai-based priest who suggests that exorcism needs to be performed on the girl. The rest of the film is about Nayanthara’s efforts to save her daughter.

Produced by Vignesh Shivn, the film is set to release on December 22. The film marks the filmmaker’s second outing with Nayanthara. Their first film Maya was a paranormal thriller.

Nayanthara was recently seen in husband Vignesh Shivn's directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, a romantic comedy co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. In the film, Nayanthara played a character called Kanmani Ganguly, who falls in love with Vijay Sethupathi’s character that’s loved by Samantha’s character at the same time.

In Tamil, her most recent release was 02, a thriller that entirely unfolds inside a bus that gets stuck in a landslide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.