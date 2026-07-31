DC trailer: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi wage war against cops and criminals in bloody crime drama. Watch video

Having achieved success through his directorial ventures, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is now ready for his next big leap. This time, he takes up the responsibility of being a part of the lead role in the upcoming movie DC, and from what has been revealed in the trailer that was recently launched, there is no doubt that DC is going to be an intense journey of emotion and action. Alongside him in this film, which is a romantic and thrilling actioner, will be actor Wamiqa Gabbi.

DC trailer: A man on the run finds himself in a deadly battle

Lokesh Kanagaraj turns action hero in DC trailer, takes on cops, gangsters and revenge in acting debut.

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Clocking at the 2 minute 32 second mark, we get introduced to Devadas (Lokesh Kanagaraj), who tries to outrun not only his past but also the law. Everything falls apart when the police officer is killed and there follows the hunt for his murderer. On top of that, there is a second case which involves an investigation of the criminal gang that has looted discarded weapons. With these two cases slowly intertwining, Devadas becomes trapped between criminals, the extremists and the police.

Chandra (Wamiqa Gabbi) meets Devadas in a strange twist of fate. However, their encounter of fate develops into a relationship which becomes difficult because of betrayal, sacrifice and constant threat.

Then, you meet Parvathi (Sanjana Krishnamoorthy) who seems to add some calmness to the turbulent life of Devadas. Nonetheless, even the emotional scenes do not last long in such a violent environment. With enemies appearing everywhere, Devadas and Chandra are left with no option but to depend on one another. The trailer asks a very important question, “When a crime is committed, the police step in to solve it. But when the police themselves commit a crime, who'd step in to question it?”

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Arun Matheswaran expands the film's scale

{{^usCountry}} Arun Matheswaran who is a director best known for his works Rocky, Saani Kaayidham, and Captain Miller seems to be combining raw action with an emotional story in DC. Whereas the teaser gave an indication of what the world of the movie looked like, the trailer gives more insight through large action scenes, visually stunning shots, and emotionally-charged moments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arun Matheswaran who is a director best known for his works Rocky, Saani Kaayidham, and Captain Miller seems to be combining raw action with an emotional story in DC. Whereas the teaser gave an indication of what the world of the movie looked like, the trailer gives more insight through large action scenes, visually stunning shots, and emotionally-charged moments. {{/usCountry}}

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DC seems to be a gangster story centered on the tragedy of love. Sun Pictures which is a production company responsible for movies such as Jailer, Beast, Annaatthe, and Sarkar continues with its tradition of making ambitious entertainers.

More details about DC

Anirudh Ravichander's music is another standout element of the trailer. The composer has created an album featuring 15 tracks, with the score shifting between haunting melodies and pulse-pounding action themes that heighten both the emotional and high-energy moments.

The film also features an additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan, dialogues by Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob, cinematography by Mukesh G and editing by G. K. Prasanna.

Release date

DC arrives in theatres on August 7, 2026. With Dharma Productions distributing the film across the Hindi-speaking markets in North India, the action thriller is by Sun Pictures.