DC trailer reactions: Pa Ranjith praises Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut as actor, says this about Wamiqa Gabbi. Watch

DC trailer reactions: The trailer for Arun Matheswaran's Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer DC was launched at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The film, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, marks the acting debut of filmmaker Lokesh. Pa Ranjith was all praise for the film’s team after watching it.

DC trailer features Devadas and Chandra

DC trailer sees Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra.

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The 3-minute trailer of DC begins by introducing Lokesh as Devadas and Wamiqa as Chandra. It shows that Chandra’s parents in Kolkata illegally sold her into prostitution years ago. And she now has nowhere to go. Soon, it’s revealed that Devadas is wanted for killing a cop and Chandra, a doctor. He is revealed to have a gang, and the police are now on their heels. After bomb blasts, a bloodbath and a lot of gun slinging, the trailer ends with the couple standing on a hill as the sun sets.

Pa Ranjith all praise for DC trailer

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{{^usCountry}} Filmmaker Pa Ranjith posted the trailer for DC on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “#DCTrailer looks really good. @ArunMatheswaran’s style and craft come through very well in the trailer. The visuals and sound design are impressive and set a strong mood throughout.” He also praised Lokesh and Wamiqa, writing, “@Dir_Lokesh looks intense and @iWamiqaGabbi has done a lovely job too. Hope the film turns out really well. @sunpictures.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Filmmaker Pa Ranjith posted the trailer for DC on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “#DCTrailer looks really good. @ArunMatheswaran’s style and craft come through very well in the trailer. The visuals and sound design are impressive and set a strong mood throughout.” He also praised Lokesh and Wamiqa, writing, “@Dir_Lokesh looks intense and @iWamiqaGabbi has done a lovely job too. Hope the film turns out really well. @sunpictures.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to DC trailer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to DC trailer {{/usCountry}}

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Many on the internet seemed impressed with Anirudh’s music for DC, with one X user even replying to Ranjith, “Failed to mention the backbone. So Tweet Rejected.” “Violence never sounded this poetic,” wrote an X user describing the music. A fan remarked, “Anirudh works overtime for Loki, Thalaiva and Thalapathy.” A Redditor praised the visuals of DC, writing, “One thing we can be sure in Arun's movie is cinematography. My god visuals was good in both DC trailer and Captain Miller.” Another wrote, “Wamiqa with rose in her mouth was also cool.”

Recent work

Lokesh last directed the 2025 Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, which performed well at the box office but got lukewarm reviews. He has a film with Allu Arjun lined up, which has yet to go on floors. While the filmmaker played cameos in Master (2021) and Singapore Saloon (2024), and starred in Shruti Haasan’s music video Inimel (2024), this is the first time he’s played a lead role.

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Wamiqa starred in Bhooth Bangla and the recently released Pati Patni Aur Woh Do this year. She now has G2 in Telugu, DC and Genie in Tamil, Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, and Kuku Ki Kundli in Hindi lined up.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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