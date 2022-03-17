Dhanush calls ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ‘friend’, congratulates her for new song; fan says 'Kanye take notes'

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's song Payani was released on Thursday. Aishwaryaa's ex-husband Dhanush congratulated her on Twitter, calling her, his ‘friend'. Aishwaryaa also reacted to Dhanush's tweet. Earlier this year, the couple announced their divorce on social media. (Also Read: After Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split, her sister Soundarya shows solidarity with new Twitter pic)

Sharing the song video, Dhanush tweeted, “Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani. God Bless." Aishwaryaa reacted to his tweet and wrote, “Thank you Dhanush….Godspeed.”

Aishwaryaa reacts to ex-husband Dhanush's post.

One fan commented on Aishwaryaa's tweet and wrote, “Dhanush.. without any other controversial word. This is how we shold behave in public. Well handled sis.” Another one said, “As a Simbu fan I feel bad for them it’s heart breaking.” While one said, “There's no need to address each other with a tag, addressing with name is enough and well respectful nothing is wrong here,” another one pointed out they were, “maintaining the decorum.” One fan took a dig at Kanye West and commented, “Kanye should take notes.” Kim Kardashian filed for a divorce with Kanye last year. After a legal battle of almost a year, Kim was announced single by the court, earlier this month. Kanye has still been attacking Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media.

Payani is a multilingual song which is directed by Aishwaryaa. It has been released in four languages--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi as Payani, Sanchari, Yatrakkaran, and Musafir. The Tamil version of the song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Ranjith Govind has sung the Malayalam, while Sagar has done the Telugu version, and Ankit Tiwari has sung the Hindi version of the song.

Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2004. They are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

In January 2022, the former couple shared notes announcing separation on their respective social media accounts. "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter.

Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it: "No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!"

