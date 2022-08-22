Dhanush, ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth attend son Yatra's school event together. See pics

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter of actor Rajinikanth announced their divorce on Instagram in January. They are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga. On Monday, Aishwaryaa shared a picture from their sons school function on Instagram and in another picture shared online, she was seen posing with Dhanush and their sons. Also Read: Dhanush calls ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ‘friend’, congratulates her for new song; fan says 'Kanye take notes'

In the photo shared by Aishwaryaa, she was seen clicking picture of her elder son Yatra. She captioned the photo, “What a way to start the day ! Monday morning watching the Investiture Ceremony of school, where my first born takes up oath as sports captain.”

A Twitter user shared a photo of Dhanush with Aishwaryaa and their sons Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth with their sons Yatra and Linga.

One person shared the photo and wrote, “#Yathra the son of #Dhanush sir and #Aishwarya ma'am at prefect induction ceremony with parents and little brother #Linga...#Yathra takes up oath as Sports captain... Proud moment for the family.” One commented, “Wow.”

In January, the former couple shared a statement announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts. "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Nama Shivaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Dhanush confirmed on Instagram that he will be back as assassin Avik San aka The Lone Wolf in the sequel to the Netflix hit The Gray Man. The actor made his Hollywood debut with the Anthony and Joe Russo directorial, which premiered on Netflix on July 22.

