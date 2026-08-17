Dhruv Vikram responds to scrutiny on personal life amid Anupama Parameswaran's statement: ‘Can't say it hasn't affected’

Actor Dhruv Vikram has been in the news lately due to his rumoured breakup with Bison Kaalamaadan co-star Anupama Parameswaran. Even as he faced intense scrutiny since Anupama revealed facing narcissism and control in a 2-year relationship with an unnamed ex-boyfriend, Dhruv spoke about his focus being on protecting those he loves in such times. (Also Read: Internet digs out old podcast of Anupama Parameswaran saying Dhruv Vikram decides what she posts: ‘Real Arjun Reddy’)

Dhruv Vikram on facing scrutiny over personal life

Dhruv Vikram said that his focus is on protecting his loved ones when under scrunity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At an India Today roundtable, Dhruv was asked how he deals with scrutiny of his personal life, especially of late. He said, “If I’m being honest, I can’t say it has never affected me. That said, I think it’s important to anchor yourself in reality. Know who you are, know what you stand for, and protect fiercely everybody that you love and everything that matters to you, or has ever mattered to you before. When you are aligned with the truth, and when you know what anchors you, scrutiny can only go so far. Subconsciously, you learn to be an army of one. You have your own world; you do the inner work. You protect your bubble as much as you can.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Teases his private Instagram account

{{^usCountry}} Dhruv was also asked about not being active on his Instagram, and he teased that ‘you’ll never know’ if he has a private account. He also said, “I love to make these edits and shoot things. I love to shoot my dad, my niece and my pets. I make a lot of edits, even though I don’t post them. But I’m that guy that liked to use iMovie and cut it to music. I feel like we’ve all had our field day out with social media, and that’s like the town centre of the entire world. I think when I have promotions, I’m more active. At other times, I dissolve into reading or music. It’s not a conscious decision.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhruv was also asked about not being active on his Instagram, and he teased that ‘you’ll never know’ if he has a private account. He also said, “I love to make these edits and shoot things. I love to shoot my dad, my niece and my pets. I make a lot of edits, even though I don’t post them. But I’m that guy that liked to use iMovie and cut it to music. I feel like we’ve all had our field day out with social media, and that’s like the town centre of the entire world. I think when I have promotions, I’m more active. At other times, I dissolve into reading or music. It’s not a conscious decision.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anupama Parameswaran on her narcissistic ex

Anupama returned to Instagram after a break, posting about the control she experienced in a recent 2-year relationship. “Turns out, when you don’t have to wait for approvals, a song selection, or someone else’s caption… posting becomes a lot more fun,” she had written. She also described her ex as a narcissist and Vikram’s famous character, Anniyan, on Dhanya Varma’s YouTube channel. She also claimed that she wasn't allowed to promote her hit film, Dragon. Since then, fans dug out when she admitted on Nikhil Vijayendra Simha’s podcast that Dhruv micromanages her social media. She later stated it was only for the promotional pictures.