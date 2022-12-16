Dil Raju calls Vijay bigger star than Ajith in Tamil Nadu, Twitter says he's 'creating fan fights'

The Sankranti festival will witness one of the biggest box-office clashes ever as Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith’s Thunivu are gearing up for release on the same day. Ahead of the release, producer Dil Raju’s comment about Vijay being a bigger star than Ajith in Tamil Nadu has not gone down too well with the fans of both the stars. (Also read: Telugu producers urge theatres to not give preference to dubbed films on festivals; move may affect Varisu, Thunivu)

In an interview, Varisu producer Dil Raju opened up on the clash with Thunivu. Talking about the clash , he said that Vijay is a bigger star than Ajith in Tamil Nadu. Therefore, his film (Varisu) deserves to get more number of screens than Thunivu.

In the interview to Telugu channel NTV, Dil Raju said: “In Tamil Nadu, Ajith sir’s film is releasing alongside my film. It is a known fact that Vijay sir is the number 1 star in Tamil Nadu. The state has a total of 800 screens. Right now, both the films are getting equal number of screens. I’m literally begging for at least 50 additional screens for my film because Vijay sir is a bigger star than Ajith.”

Fans took to the comment section to call out the needless remarks that’ll unnecessarily instigate fan wars. One comment read: “Someone from another state creating fans fight between Vijay and Ajith . Please ignore this kind of talk going forward (sic).” Another comment read: “Why is he even comparing the stars? If Vijay is the bigger star, shouldn’t his film automatically be given extra screens (sic).”

Both Varisu and Thunivu are releasing worldwide on January 12 next year. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu will mark Vijay’s debut in Telugu industry as the movie has been simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu. Vijay’s next project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj will go on the floors later this month.

Thunivu, on the other hand, is gearing up for release amid very high expectations. The project marks the third consecutive collaboration between Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Manju Warrier in a key role. Ajith is next teaming up with Vignesh Shivn for the first time. To be produced by Lyca Productions, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Nayanthara is expected to come on board as the co-star.

