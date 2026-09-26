Director claims LGBTQ representation in Kollywood is ‘funded’ to ‘erode culture’ after Dorothy's release; gets schooled

Filmmaker Mohan G Kshatriyan, best known for his films Draupathi and Bakasuran, appeared to make claims about Karthik Subbaraj’s recent release, Dorothy, without naming the film. After its release, the film starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, invited discourse over its LGBTQ+ themes. Mohan joined in on the chatter, claiming that queer representation was ‘funded by NGOs’ to ‘erode culture’.

Mohan G on LGBTQ representation in Kollywood

Mohan G seemingly took a dig at Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy without naming the film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Without naming any film, Mohan made claims about LGBTQ representation in Kollywood, writing, “Supporting LGBT in Tamil cinema is Not an idea or revolution. Its completely funding from various NGOs to make youth influence & eroding our tradition and culture.. They spoiled North America and now targeting India.. Already many countries awaken and it's time for us to wake.” This comes after Dorothy invited discourse over the queer themes in the film, which invited homophobia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet schools Mohan G on caste and queerness

{{^usCountry}} Mohan is no stranger to controversy, having been accused of promoting caste pride in his films. Many on X schooled him for his take. “It's time for us to wake up. How? Make films encouraging honor killings and caste discrimination. Yeah.. Right. Sit down, you punk,” read one comment, while another wrote, “Yes bro... Supporting casteism is progressive thinking.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohan is no stranger to controversy, having been accused of promoting caste pride in his films. Many on X schooled him for his take. “It's time for us to wake up. How? Make films encouraging honor killings and caste discrimination. Yeah.. Right. Sit down, you punk,” read one comment, while another wrote, “Yes bro... Supporting casteism is progressive thinking.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

One X user slammed him, writing, “Bro, a person who supports caste oppression and talks for it, talking about “protecting tradition and culture” is peak irony. If you can’t even understand what equality is within your own society, how are you going to lecture others about it?” while another asked, “Why is your manhood threatened by a f**king movie bruh?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An X user even claimed, “It's ok to have one or two movie about LGBQT but we should never encourage disgusting cinema like urs, which show honor killings and caste superiority!” “Show me proof that homosexuality and queerness were never a part of our culture,” read a comment. “What biological basis or inherited trait supports the caste system and caste praise that you promote in your crappy films? At least being LGBTQ+ has a biological basis,” stated one person.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy

Dorothy is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain and Jyoti Deshpande. It stars Keerthy, Sananth and Rishikanth. It tells the story of two friends whose lives are upended by the arrival of a mysterious woman. The film received a standing ovation when it premiered at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. It was released in theatres on September 25.