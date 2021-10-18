Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Doctor box-office: Sivakarthikeyan's film collects 60 crore in first week
tamil cinema

Doctor box-office: Sivakarthikeyan’s film collects 60 crore in first week

Tamil film Doctor features Sivakarthikeyan in the role of an army doctor who goes after a human trafficking gang.
Doctor stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. 
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:35 PM IST
By Haricharan Pudipeddi

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s latest Tamil film Doctor has set the cash registers on fire. As per trade analysts, the film has grossed 60 crore worldwide in its first week in theatres.

Doctor, which has been directed by Nelson, features Sivakarthikeyan in the role of an army doctor who goes after a human trafficking gang.

According to trade analyst Trinath, the film has collected approximately 60 crore in its first week worldwide. “The film is having a phenomenal run. In Tamil Nadu, the theatre owners are extremely happy with the response. In the first week, the film collected 41 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. The rest of the collection came from the rest of India and overseas markets. In the first week, it approximately collected 60 crore worldwide,” Trinath told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan awaits the release of upcoming Tamil science-fiction-thriller Ayalaan. Tipped to be a film centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character, it has been directed by Ravi Kumar.

Rumoured to have been shelved a year ago, Ayalaan was revived after it went back on the floors this year in February.

24 AM Studios, the makers of the film, earlier this year shared a picture from the sets and wrote on its Twitter page: “Happy to have kick started the last two schedules of our production no 5 after a brief gap; starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Ravi Kumar. Thanks to all those who supported us throughout.”

Also read: Doctor movie review: Sivakarthikeyan’s film is a deliciously wicked dark comedy

The film features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year. Isha Koppikar, who returns to Tamil cinema after two decades, will be seen playing an assassin in the movie.

Sivakarthikeyan also has a campus-based Tamil comedy titled Don in the pipeline.

sivakarthikeyan tamil cinema tamil films
